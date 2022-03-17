Sydney
Lynch's Hotel

Justin Hemmes sits on some stairs, smiling, casual, almost human
Photograph: Supplied
Merivale nabs Lynch's Hotel, its fourth South Coast venue

Justin Hemmes' Merivale Group has nabbed another South Coast venue, the fourth in its expanding empire in the area. The historic Lynch's Hotel in Narooma will be taken over in late March, with plans to do major renovations on the pub, which has a casual diner, a bar, and hotel rooms on site. 

The Narooma area is famously close to Hemmes' heart, who grew up and now spends much of his time there. In a statement, the hospitality billionaire says: “We have been looking for a heritage pub to further our continued investment in the region and our commitment to the wonderful people who call it home."

The Lynch's Hotel is joining Narooma’s tiki-inspired Quarterdeck and The Whale Inn, which has a hotel and restaurant Queen Chow. Merivale also owns Narooma seafood restaurant and takeaway shop The Inlet. 

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
135
Wagonga Street
Narooma
Sydney
2546
