Merivale has opened a tiki-themed bar on the picturesque South Coast

Merivale's third South Coast venue, Quarterdeck, has officially opened in the picturesque coastal town of Narooma. The tiki-inspired bar and restaurant is set on Narooma’s Wagonga Inlet and champions the incredible produce of the south coast alongside tropical cocktails, in one of New South Wales' most beautiful settings.

In the local line up you'll find Wagonga rock oysters, snapper ceviche, grilled citrus pork belly tacos and tostadas with avocado and grilled corn. To whet your whistle, the crew at the bar will be whipping up kitschy-keen banana Daiquiris (complete with banana dolphin adornment), rum-heavy Zombies, as well as a whole load of wines by the glass, the perfect seaside sundowner or long luncher.

Merivale purchased Quarterdeck in March 2021, becoming the group’s first venue outside of Sydney, closely followed by the acquisition of Narooma’s The Whale Inn, a boutique hotel and pop-up French bistro – Chez Dominique – in June 2021.