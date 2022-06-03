Time Out says

Supra is one of the longest standing traditions in the country of Georgia – a celebration that includes lots of good times and lots of food and wine shared over a long table. The supra actually refers to the tablecloth, which we're thinking might need a little soak in the Sard after the boozy event. The drink experts at P&V are throwing a supra at the Barangaroo pop-up bar in the Cutaway, running at the 23rd Biennale of Sydney.

A raucus Georgian dinner among large-artworks where it's bad luck to have an empty wine glass – what could possibly go wrong? Australia’s leading Georgian wine expert and importer Tim Stock will be pouring the best of the best all night long, while P&V big dogs Mike Bennie and Lou Dowling will also be there to keep the high vibes going. P&V Paddington chef Wesley Cooper Jones will put his spin on traditional Georgian fare while a lucky few get to imbibe in one of those most visually striking dining spaces going.

Bennie explains: "It’ll just be a mother-flippin’ good time, so get around it."

You heard the man! The event kicks off at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 3, and you can book your spot by clicking right here.

That's not all that the P&V gang are up to, oh no. Over the next few weeks, there is a 1970s dinner and wine takeover at none other than Porcine on June 1, where you'll have enough Chablis and blue-hued cocktails to skirt the conversation pit. There is also a Rare 45s and Rare Wines night happening at the Cutaway on June 10, where all of your vinyl dreams can come true while sipping the good stuff from the cellar. Entry is free.

Last but certainly not least is a tribute to Mike Bennie himself, while we bid farewell to another year of art at the Biennale on Saturday, June 11. Guaranteed to feature all manner of socks and slides combos, black hats, sick tunes, wet martinis and more than a few (responsible) lay-backs. All the full details can be found here.

