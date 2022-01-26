Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ramblin' Rascal Tavern

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Three people standing behind a bar
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Mary's Burgers at Ramblin Rascal
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. People sitting at the bar at Ramblin Rascal
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Bartenders making drinks at Ramblin Rascal
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Exit at Ramblin Rascal
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Cocktails at Ramblin Rascal
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. A couple sitting at a table at Ramblin' Rascal Tavern having red
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out Says

4 out of 5 stars

For a good time, visit the three ringmasters of this perpetual party circus

If, god forbid, anyone ever flipped on the grown-up lights at the Ramblin’ Rascal, what might it look like under the cold, sober light of fluoro? A barely renovated former comedy club in the basement of a nondescript city office block full of dentists, orthodontists and maxillofacial surgeons. The booths are vinyl and the carpet is – well, the less said about the carpet the better. Eyes front, people. 

But show us another bar team in the state that can so readily be recognised by their skull logos alone. The rascals who make up the core team at the Rascal are so clearly delineated in look, roles and manner they might as well have their own trading cards.

Here’s Sebastian “Cosmo” Soto, he of the bold quiff and bolder moustache, a man whose run-in with an unsecured shaker of a popular cranberry-flavoured cocktail (and some unsuspecting patrons) when he was first starting out behind the bar was so spectacular that it has stuck with him as a nickname to this day. There’s Dardan Shervashidze, chiselled of attitude and shaved of head, a person who might at first strike one as being in the straightedge mould if he weren’t so profoundly enamoured of everything straightedge guys foresake. And then there’s Charlie Lehmann. His signature look – working the bar wearing little more than a pair of denim overalls, a long beard and a cheeky grin – has been co-opted all over town (and by several of the apprentice Rascals, male and female alike) but the unfailing vigour and sparkle of his chat puts him in a class of his own.

But enough about aesthetics, let's get down to business. Ramblin' Rascal caters to all sorts, from war weary bartenders laughing on the bar stools, to corportate types enjoying a five o'clock knock off, to first dates getting cosy in the booths, and the range doesn't stop there. The team has recently kicked off gigs and DJ sets with every type of blues there is, as well as infamous houseband the Masala and Cokes "Good Choice" bringing the mum-and-dad rock vibes every Thursday.

Whether it’s the six-buck “shit tins” or something a little stiffer, the drinks are good – these boys are Baxter Inn graduates, after all – but you’re not here for the Cognac and corn-nuts. You’re here to be part of a party that flows each and every day from a bar team that’s as humble as it is adventurous, as generous as it is vigorous, and friendly to a fault. Long may they ramble.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Basement, 60
Park St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.ramblinrascaltavern.com
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 4pm-midnight
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.