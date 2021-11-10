Sydney
Seadrift So-Bar

Australia's first non-alcoholic bar has opened its doors on the Northern Beaches

The sober-curious movement has come full circle in Sydney, with Australia's first non-alcoholic distillery, Seadrift, having opened the doors to Australia's first non-alcoholic bar, Seadrift So-Bar. Whether you're a strict teetotaller, taking a break from the booze, or simply want to enjoy some tasty grown-up drinks without the hangover, So-Bar co-founder Carolyn Whiteley says: "There is huge demand for quality non-alcoholic drinks, but too often people don’t know what to try. We decided to launch the Seadrift So-Bar so people can explore the world of non-alcoholic drinks in a casual and relaxed environment reflective of the Northern Beaches.”

The bar will serve up house cocktails featuring Seadrift Classic – a gin, of sorts, infused with botanicals of tarragon, coriander and subtly saline sea-kelp – as well as a huge selection of international and local non-alcoholic spirits. Have a crack at the French 75, made with Seadrift Classic, Odd Bird non-alcoholic Prosecco, fresh lemon juice and a lemon twist, or ask the resident bartenders to whip up a cocktail of the day. 

Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
12
Sydenham Road
Brookvale
Sydney
2100
Contact:
seadriftdistillery.com/so-bar
0414 487 844
Opening hours:
Thu-Sat, 6-10pm
