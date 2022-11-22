Stitch Bar launches a late-night smorgasbord

This late-evening treat may well save your life

Just in time for party season, Sydney’s popular Stitch Bar is launching a late-night smorgasbord featuring a selection of eats inspired by New York’s after-hours back street diners.

Designed as the ideal mid-evening reviver for six people and priced at $36 per person, it's a party on a plate starring Stitch Bar faves mac and cheese balls, hot wings, jalapeño poppers, fried bird, pan-roasted rib-eye, waffle fries, curly fries and slaw. All of which will go very well with the bar's selection of American spirits and cocktails.

The Stitch Bar kitchen will be serving this up nightly: Sunday to Thursday 9-11pm and Friday and Saturday 9pm-12.30am.

If you're taking the town with a group and need a quick late-supper solution then this is one we can get behind.