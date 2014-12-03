Bondi Junction's four-level watering hole has had a helluva facelift and now can be broken down into four distinct venues (something not unlike the ivy). The public bar downstairs is now Good Times Burgers while upstairs is undergoing some changes, so stay tuned. Next up is the El Topo Basement (not a basement) with Mexican hideout El Topo sitting at the top of the pile.
The Eastern (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 500 Oxford St
- Bondi Junction
- Sydney
- 2022
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Thu 10am-1am; Fri & Sat 10am-4am (1:30am lockout); Sun 10am-midnight
