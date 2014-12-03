Sydney
The Eastern (CLOSED)

The Eastern
Bondi Junction's four-level watering hole has had a helluva facelift and now can be broken down into four distinct venues (something not unlike the ivy). The public bar downstairs is now Good Times Burgers while upstairs is undergoing some changes, so stay tuned. Next up is the El Topo Basement (not a basement) with Mexican hideout El Topo sitting at the top of the pile.

This venue welcomes American Express

Details

Address:
500 Oxford St
Bondi Junction
Sydney
2022
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 10am-1am; Fri & Sat 10am-4am (1:30am lockout); Sun 10am-midnight
