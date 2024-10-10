Tucked in the lush tropical hills between Byron Bay and Lismore lies the gorgeous, historic town of Eltham. If there’s one thing Eltham is known for, it’s the town’s big old country pub – offering much more than just a beer and a bite.

Built in the early 1900s and lovingly restored in 2019, The Eltham Hotel has been a local hot spot for more than a century. Most recently, its menu got a serious upgrade when ex-Saint Peter chef Alanna Sapwell-Stone took charge. The pub grub here is slightly fancier than your average watering hole, featuring seasonal plates like zucchini flowers with mozzarella, smoked eel dip with potato gems, a crumbed Jerusalem artichoke burger, and wild boar ragu. Don’t worry, all the usual suspects are still on offer too, including chicken parmies, beer-battered fish and chips, and sirloin steak. Sapwell also champions the Northern Rivers’ best local produce with a daily-changing specials board, featuring plenty of fresh seafood and veg-friendly options.

You can admire the pub's retro-paint job and towering palm trees from a shaded spot out front, settle into the cosy dining room for an evening meal, or kick back with regional beer or wine in the courtyard. Live music lovers are in for a treat with free local acts every Sunday afternoon, plus regular gigs throughout the month. You can even stay the night in one of The Eltham Hotel’s five gorgeous guest rooms – each named after bohemian women from the region with captivating stories to tell.