The Potts Point Hotel

  • Bars
  • Potts Point
  • price 1 of 4
Potts Point Hotel
Time Out says

The multi-level Potts Point Hotel has something going on on every level – literally and figuratively

The Potts Point hotel has many levels, and something to suit every pub-goers taste. 

The food is decent pub grub – head chef Tushad Bamji offers a wide variety of options, from pub classics to unique seasonal bistro picks.

Their Running Joke Comedy Club on Level One runs every Tuesday night, featuring some of Australia's best comedians and their resident MC, Daniel Muggleton.

Outside of comedy, there's something happening on the pub's Level One stage every night of the week, from burlesque cabaret to open mic jazz nights.

There's Gender Bender Bingo every Thursday, and live music every Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Boogie Mountain is a late-night party venue, open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.

And then there's Sweetheart's Rooftop – a casual open-air space serving up great tunes, three floors above Darlinghurst Road.

Looking for other great pubs? See our guide to the best watering holes in Sydney.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
33-35 Darlinghurst Rd
Potts Point
2011
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
midday-late
