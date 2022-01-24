The best pubs in Sydney

There's a reason why the Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay won the people's choice in the 2021 Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards. From its open grills, polished service and expansive beer garden, the Oaks has the lot. The lure of this shady beer garden has always been a key element of the Oaks’ appeal, but following a recent refurbishment this sprawling establishment now boasts a spruced-up lounge bar, Alala's, and their very own in-house butcher.
