The best pubs in Sydney

It’s important to read the terrain when you decide to take over an old Sydney pub. A high glamour makeover might be well and good in the more rarified air of Newport and Woollahra, but South Sydney demands a very different approach. Happily, the new owners of the George in Waterloo are fully cognizant of the fact that this is not the place for glossy boozing. In fact, not much has changed at all in the public bar. The bar stools are still squashy, the pool table is ready and waiting, and the playlist is switching between some vintage bossa nova-inspired tunes and indie rock. So far, so comforting and familiar. But it’s worth giving this hard-working haunt a closer inspection, because these are not the drinks you’re used to.