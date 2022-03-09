Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman laughing as she plays gold among flying US dollar bills
Photograph: Zennieshia Butts

Up your golf game with fancy new VIP putt putt experience

There'll be bougie cocktails and your very own paparazzi at Holey Moley

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

If you're looking to live out your finest PGA golf tour fantasies but can't score the time off work (yet), then Holey Moley has the next best thing, with their brand spankin' new Golf Class VIP experience.

In collaboration with Southern Comfort, the people behind the most elaborate putt putt bars in Sydney will be offering players their choice of an exclusive cocktail and a bucket of rainbow popcorn on arrival, as well as a whole host of other bonuses.

Choose from a Southern Peach, made with Southern Comfort, Tuaca, lemon and white peach; a New Orleans Sour of Southern Comfort, Adelaide Hills Distillery gin, passionfruit, lemon and egg white; or a Southside Fizz, with Adelaide Hills Gin, butterfly pea flower, lime, mint and soda. Then get your golf on, with your own personal Polaroid paparazzi, a specially designed visor, and the chance to score one of three very special gold Holey Moley golf pins. 

The VIP pack can be added on to your regular putt putt experience for just $35, which we think is a small price to pay to live that extra life.

Looking for inspiration for awesome activities in Sydney? Check out our top picks of things to do this weekend.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.