There'll be bougie cocktails and your very own paparazzi at Holey Moley

If you're looking to live out your finest PGA golf tour fantasies but can't score the time off work (yet), then Holey Moley has the next best thing, with their brand spankin' new Golf Class VIP experience.

In collaboration with Southern Comfort, the people behind the most elaborate putt putt bars in Sydney will be offering players their choice of an exclusive cocktail and a bucket of rainbow popcorn on arrival, as well as a whole host of other bonuses.

Choose from a Southern Peach, made with Southern Comfort, Tuaca, lemon and white peach; a New Orleans Sour of Southern Comfort, Adelaide Hills Distillery gin, passionfruit, lemon and egg white; or a Southside Fizz, with Adelaide Hills Gin, butterfly pea flower, lime, mint and soda. Then get your golf on, with your own personal Polaroid paparazzi, a specially designed visor, and the chance to score one of three very special gold Holey Moley golf pins.

The VIP pack can be added on to your regular putt putt experience for just $35, which we think is a small price to pay to live that extra life.

