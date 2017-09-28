Things to do in Sydney this weekend
Finally three whole leisure days to enjoy the balmy weather. Spend this long weekend literally frolicking in a field of daisies, showing off your 'U-turn' at a nostalgia dance party or simply sitting by the harbour imbibing rosè all day. More interested in some old fashioned pottering around the house and maybe just popping down to the shops for a latte? Well we've found all the open coffee spots for you too. Or, pack a bag and head to these best picnic spots in Sydney, one of these outdoor art exhibitions or treat yourself to dinner and book a table at one of the 50 best restaurants in Sydney. Happy Labour day long weekend, friends.
What's on this weekend?
Haunted History Night Tours
Enjoy historical walking tours with a side of terror? Then this is the guided haunting for you. Capitalising on the inherent creepiness of the industrial hallows of Cockatoo Island, these tours allow you to learn more about the convict, ship-building and orphanage (all excellent launch points for horror movies) past with stories about mysterious deaths, solitary confinement cells, shipwrecks and George the military ghost who floats around the upper island. The 90-minute tour is suitable for families or brave individuals, just make sure you're scare-ready, the spooky atmosphere isn't for the faint hearted.
Paper Daisy Display at Australian Botanic Garden
Native to Western Australia, paper daisies are rarely seen outside the state, making this very rare in New South Wales. The flowerbeds are situated at the base of the Connections Garden and have drawn thousands of people each spring since the first display more than 20 years ago. The display covers a total area of more than 1,700 square metres (just over the size of an Olympic swimming pool). Inspired? Paper daisy seeds will be available for purchase from the visitor centre. The Botanic Garden also features 20km of walking tracks, lakes, gardens, parks and a Stonehenge-type sundial, outdoor sculptures and a mountain bike track.
Rosé All Day
Of all the ways you can celebrate the October long weekend, sitting by the harbour and smashing some rosé is very high on our list. Happily, Opera Bar agrees with us on this one, and is throwing a four day pink wine party to celebrate the return of the sun. You'll be able to drink pink with bubbles, care of the Yangarra Pet Nat Sparkling from McLaren Vale, and still varieties will come from New Zealand, France and local wineries. They'll all be on show in the Rosé Room, a pop-up rosé bar that they've set up in the Meat & Cheese Room. If you like your rosé super chilled, they'll be serviing frosé (natch), plus a twist on everyone's afternoon bevvie of choice, the Spritz, made with rosé.
The Island Live
The team at Tropicool Events and UNDR Crtl are bringing the Island Live sessions back for a fourth year in Sydney Harbour. To launch the series they’re throwing a huge party over the October long weekend. Canberra boys the Aston Shuffle will be headlining the gig and will be supported by fellow electric legends Polographia and rising star Annie Bass. All tickets include return water taxi transfers from Man O War steps plus two free drinks on arrival. Go all out and purchase the deluxe VIP table package with seven of your mates.
Sydney Rides Festival
The Sydney Rides Festival is boasting more than 30 events, from overnight bike camping to foodie rides. The festival celebrates Sydney’s cycling boom and is great for both Lycra lovers and wobbly beginners. Have some fun on two wheels with a series of art, food and family friendly events that take over Sydney in October. Head along to the Spring Cycle, a traffic-free ride across the Harbour Bridge with a variety of ride options, and Light the City, a two-wheeled twilight event that’s returning to a traffic-free Mrs Macquarie’s Point for a Halloween-inspired community celebration.
Sorry Thanks I Love You Yoga Night
Sorry Thanks I Love You has two Sydney boutiques and they've launched free yoga classes at both stores on Mondays and Wednesday. They've partnered up with OneWave – a not-for-profit surf community and mental health advocate – for the month of September. Classes run every week at the Martin Place store but the Wednesday classes at the Rocks store are only in September. This collaboration is a part of their Random Acts of Kindness project to bring a safe space for others to unwind in the CBD. The hour-long classes have limited spaces, so be sure to register your spot on their Facebook page.
High Tea at Parliament House
This monthly high tea will be giving you the chance to peak inside the regal quarters of Parliament House. Enjoy a dainty afternoon tea of Berkshire pork terrine with fennel, blue swimmer crab cake, macadamia scones with vanilla cream and house jam and more, all while looking over the gardens of the Domain. The tea's prepared by executive chef David Learmonth and books out fast, so make sure you book early.
Spice Girls vs Backstreet Boys
Looking for something to 'spice up' your October long weekend? Head over to the Hudson Ballroom on Saturday to let loose to everybody's favourite 90s supergroups the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls. Costumes are encouraged – come dressed in your best Backstreet Boy or Spice Girl inspired outfit and you might just win yourself a $50 bar tab. Whether you're 'The one' to win the bar tab or not you'll still be able to grab 90s themed cocktails – how do a couple of Spiceworld Spritzes and Nick Carter Cosmos sound?
Sydney Architecture Festival
This year, the festival is focusing on Sydney’s future heritage in Western Sydney with a hub in Parramatta and the unveiling of a contemporary, architect-designed mosque in Punchbowl. There’ll be a series of events showcasing Brutalist buildings, including architect-led walking tours of the Sirius building, the Surry Hills Police Centre and Sydney Masonic Centre. There’ll also be a free exhibition called Finding Sydney’s Missing Middle that looks at the kind of homes we might see in the future. The Festival concludes with a keynote speech by American architect, academic, curator and author Prof Kristien Ring.
Hunter by the Harbour weekend market
Get a taste of the Hunter Valley without ever having to leave Sydney this long weekend. The Hunter by the Harbour weekend markets are coming to town. Everyday over the long weekend the markets will be set up along Cockle Bay Wharf showcasing the Hunter Valley's best artisan producers. Visitors can pick up everything from gifts, crafts and food. Some of Cockle Bay's resident restaurants will also have stalls open over the weekend to keep market goers well fed.
Ribfest
From noon till late, you'll be able to indulge in mountains of ribs at the Bank Hotel in Newtown. There'll be lamb, beef, chicken, pork and even their signature vegan ribs on the menu, served with a variety of hot sauces. If you're feeling particularly confident about your love of ribs, enter the eating competitions. Scarf down as much as you can to be crowned 'Most Ribs Eaten' lord but be quick about it if you wanna nab the title of 'Fastest to Eat a Plate'. Have some milk at the ready for the Hot Ribs contest or just wash it all down with some rib-inspired beer. There'll also be some live music by Low Down Riders, a pop-up vinyl store, and more funny banter from MC Tora Hymen.
Dan Sultan
Dan Sultan will release his fourth album, Killer, shortly after his appearance at Splendour In The Grass. But fans will have to wait until September to see him perform his latest tracks, like ‘Hold It Together’ and ‘Magnetic’ here in Sydney. The album is a new direction for the Melbourne singer-songwriter, who is more reflective on this record than previous releases. Read our interview with Dan Sultan about his new direction and more gospel sound.
Parramatta Farmers’ Markets
Rise early on a Friday morning and you’ll be greeted to a colourful display of fresh fruit and veg at the farmers’ markets in Centenary Square. It’s a busy thoroughfare with commuters grabbing coffee and shopping to go, but the markets really come into their own during the lunchtime rush. You’ll find fragrant Vietnamese rolls from PaperMill, salty beef jerky from Goose on the Loose and crisp fresh vegetables at Hillview Fine Foods. It’s not all edible. You can pick up potted succulents from Zerrin’s Evergreen and lavender, paper daisies and poppies for as little as $6. What adds to the fun on a Friday morning is seeing people at play on the free ping pong tables and moving the pieces on the giant chess board.
No Lights No Lycra
There are no nightclubs at Bondi Beach, but on Monday night at around 8.30pm you’d be forgiven for thinking there was a secret, sweaty rave taking place at the Pavilion as hundreds of drenched, red-faced partygoers emerge from the Seagull Room on the second floor. It’s a weekly ritual for locals who want to work up a sweat after work and shake off that feeling of always being on show (an ailment particular to those who live in a suburb of such beautiful people). This is No Lights No Lycra – the weekly, one-hour dance class that takes place in the dark. And we mean dark! It’s pitch black in the room.
Jenny Watson: The Fabric of Fantasy
Using her daily experience and personal history as the subject, Watson paints female figures in a naive style, often with text alongside – thus deconstructing the idea of a 'painting' as a realist, singular image. Often these works are created on fabric. It hasn't always been so: in the early 1970s she painted in a realist style, using photographic sources – before transitioning to a more distinctive, personal style, influenced by the conceptual art movement. Watson's early work was also influenced by Melbourne's 1970s punk scene and New York's 1970s feminist movement. This survey exhibition will take in almost five decades of practice – from work made in the early 1970s, to new paintings.
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
At its most basic level, a stand-up comedian’s role is to create tension, allow that tension to build, then diffuse it with a punchline. It’s a technique that captivates, surprises and delights audiences; and often, it is used to make social diseases like racism, homophobia and sexism feel less threatening and the perpetrators less powerful. Without cathartic jokes to break tension, topics like these are present, real and dangerous. Hannah Gadsby is through with jokes. She’s through with making light of topics that infuriate and upset her, and she’s through with apologising for herself with her trademark self-deprecating humour.
Baby Got Back Long Weekend '90s Party
On Sunday October 1, get ready to Bump n' Grind with a nostalgic '90s dance party. The long weekend antics will begin from 6pm, with the best R'n'B, hip hop & classic dance bangers being blasted from a boombox. Don't leave your '90s threads at home, best dressed gets a $100 bar tab, so be sure to fish out your best butterfly clips, luminous sweat-suits, double denim, platform shoes and chokers. With $5 drinks until 7pm, be sure to shake and bake your way down to Soda Factory to enjoy some tunes and American diner eats.
Junior Adventure Tour
Take the family out on this exciting tour specially made for young curious minds. It’s packed full of games and activities perfect for five-to-ten year olds. The tour promises to be a fun and action-filled one hour as expert guides take you through the inner workings of the Opera House.
Diving for Pearls
Written in 1991, the play feels startlingly fresh and relevant in this revival production by Darren Yap. Its core anxiety – that security, comfort and growth for unskilled workers is disappearing – is still a live issue. In the 1980s (when Thomson’s play is set) it was the steel industry, but now it’s the car manufacturing industry, which won’t exist in Australia after next year. And Thomson’s characters remain sharp and soulful embodiments of Australian inequity.
Sunset Sessions
Every Sunday Café del Mar's huge rooftop terrace will be turning into a chilled party destination. Resident DJs will soundtrack each sunset, from 4-10pm, accompanied by quality cocktails, beer and wine. Sip on $12 Belvedere Spritzes all day, or make it a VIP afternoon out and organise bottle service or a private booth. The opening weekend will kick off on the public holiday eve with a live set from three piece band BINARY and house tunes from Husky. Plus, each month, starting Sat Nov 4, Café del Mar Sunset Sessions will feature an International DJ, kicking off with Californian deep house pioneer Miguel Migs.
Powerbomb Comedy
This weekly Friday-night stand-up smackdown features a headliner and emcee with six shorter support slots from local talent. Even better: Staves brews its own ales, and there's plenty of choice on tap.
If our 5-star review of Nanette isn't enough reason, here are four more reasons to see Hannah Gadsby's show: 1. Winner of Best Comedy Show, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 20172. Winner of Best Comedy Performer, Helpmann Awards, 20173. Winner of Barry Award for Best Show, Melbourne Comedy Festival, 20174. Winner of Best Comedy, Adelaide Fringe Festival, 2017 This 5-star review of Nanette ran in Time Out Melbourne as part of our Melbourne International Comedy Festival coverage. At its most basic level, a stand-up comedian’s role is to create tension, allow that tension to build, then diffuse it with a punchline. It’s a technique that captivates, surprises and delights audiences; and often, it is used to make social diseases like racism, homophobia and sexism feel less threatening and the perpetrators less powerful. Without cathartic jokes to break tension, topics like these are present, real and dangerous. Hannah Gadsby is through with jokes. She’s through with making light of topics that infuriate and upset her, and she’s through with apologising for herself with her trademark self-deprecating humour. Early on in Nanette – the title being a red herring reference to a prickly old barista she encountered in a country town – Gadsby announces that this will be her last show. She’s too angry and jaded for stand-up, and she’s done with tearing herself down for laughs. This time, she’s coming in for the kill. Her target: the heteronormative patriarchy. And more specifically, homop
BonkerZ Comedy Club
Promoter Donte Winbush is behind this weekly comedy club, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2017. BonkerZ features pros, semi-pros and emerging comics, and is a co-op comedy club where a percentage of each ticket is donated to the performing comics and to the Fred Hollows Foundation.
Sydney Fringe Comedy
This mini comedy festival has run concurrent with Sydney Fringe for six years. For the seventh, they're bringing back more than 100 acts, with multiple sessions at the Factory Theatre each night, and most ticket prices $15 or less. This year's line-up includes Becky Lucas and Cameron James’ two-person show We’ve Arrived; Sam Campbell’s new show, The Trough; Michael Hing with a work in progress show called Proud Boys; and Gen Fricker trying out new material.
Happy Endings Comedy Club
Sydney's comedians are pretty fond of this cosy comedy club; more importantly – so are you, voting it Best Comedy Club for the last two Time Out Sydney Comedy Awards. With an intimate vibe and weekly shows featuring at least two names you know and guests you may not, Happy Endings also has the benefit of being beneath El Rocco Room, for pre-show noms or post-show beers.
Luna Park Rooftop Cinema
Luna Park: not the quietest place in Sydney for an open-air cinema event, right? Never fear – at Luna Park Rooftop Cinema all audience members will be issued with noise-cancelling wireless headphones. A blanket to snuggle under can be hired for $5. And just think of the Sydney Harbour views. The outdoor cinema will screen classic films, recent award winners and blockbusters. New releases include Spiderman: Homecoming and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Some of this year's biggest releases including Dunkirk, Baby Driver, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman will be screened alongside Disney classics like Inside Out, Finding Dory and Saving Mr Banks. Check out the Luna Park Rooftop Cinema schedule and pick a flick today.
Lavazza Italian Film Festival
If you’re a film lover in Australia then you probably owe a debt of gratitude to the Zeccola family without knowing it. Brothers Antonio and Franco Zeccola arrived in Melbourne in 1957 at age 14 and 12 and went on to open cinemas for the purpose of screening Italian films to migrants. Sixty years later Antonio is the grandee of the Palace Cinemas dynasty and one of his daughters, Elysia Zeccola, is the director of the Lavazza Italian Film Festival, which Antonio founded in the late 1990s. “I grew up watching foreign language films from a young age,” says Elysia. “I’ve always loved that unpredictability of not knowing where the film is going. To this day I don’t like formulaic mainstream films." The festival ambassador for 2017 is the great Italian-born actor Greta Scacchi. Scacchi arrived in Australia at the age of 15 and brought all kinds of vicarious glory to us when she went to the UK and became a film star at age 23 in the Merchant Ivory classic Heat and Dust (1983). She went on the enjoy an illustrious film, TV and stage career. Scacchi has a key role in Tenderness, a powerful and moving drama about an ageing lawyer in Naples who befriends his neighbours with unforeseen results. She'll be on hand to discuss the film with Time Out after the screening on Wednesday September 13. Tickets are still available to that session. Another highlight is Fortunata starring Jasmine Trinca, who won the Best Actress Award in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and the Best Lead Actress Awar
Redfern Up Late
This new free weekly party at the freshly-reopened George Hotel in Redfern is all about diversity, inclusivity and good vibes. And staying up late. The first edition features sets by Alex Pye (FBi Radio), Adam Lewis and Claire Knight.
Passion and Procession: Art of the Philippines
This collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines is the first major exhibition of Filipino art to be held in Australia. It will range from ancient ceramics to centuries-old gold objects to contemporary art. Passion and Procession is part of a larger multi-venue festival, the Bayanihan Philippines Art Project, with participation by Mosman Art Gallery, Blacktown Arts Centre, Peacock Gallery (Auburn), Campbelltown Arts Centre and Museums and Galleries NSW.
Jenny Watson: The Fabric of Fantasy
In her catalogue essay for this exhibition, curator Anna Davis quotes artist Jenny Watson describing her oeuvre as being the act of "[filtering] the life of a suburban girl through a conceptual lens". Using her daily experience and personal history as the subject, Watson paints female figures in a naive style, often with text alongside – thus deconstructing the idea of a 'painting' as a realist, singular image. Often these works are created on fabric. It hasn't always been so: in the early 1970s she painted in a realist style, using photographic sources – before transitioning to a more distinctive, personal style, influenced by the conceptual art movement. Watson's early work was also influenced by Melbourne's 1970s punk scene (evidenced in this exhibition by a 1977 portrait of Nick Cave, an art student of hers at one time) and New York's 1970s feminist movement. This survey exhibition will take in almost five decades of practice – from work made in the early 1970s, to new paintings.
Mervyn Bishop
Mervyn Bishop has an extraordinary career that stretches back to the 1960s, when he scored a cadetship with the Sydney Morning Herald, winning the the News Photographer of the Year Award in 1971 for his cover photo 'Life and death dash'. This exhibition of 26 prints from the AGNSW collection spans from portraits of locals in his hometown of Brewarrina (north-western NSW) to photojournalism for the Herald, and documentary photography undertaken in the 1970s as part of his job at the Department of Aboriginal Affairs. It was here that Bishop created probably his best-known image: the colour photograph of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam pouring soil into the hands of Gurindji elder Vincent Lingiari, to mark the return of land at Wave Hill Station to its traditional owners. As Bishop told a NITV documentary crew, the image was in fact staged by him, because the official ceremony took place in the shade of trees, where he couldn't get a good photo. He persuaded the Prime Minister to 'do another take' under the sun – and he snapped the moment before any of the other photographers could steal the shot. Alongside the exhibited works is a slideshow of images from Bishop's 8000-strong archive, many of them never exhibited publically before this. Head along to Art After Hours on July 5 for Slide Night with Uncle Mervyn Bishop (6.30pm-7.15pm) and on July 12 to hear filmmaker Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah; We Don't Need a Map) talking about photography, filmmaking and Bishop's in
The Public Body .02
This exhibition is the second of three by Artspace, taking place over the three years 2016-2018, exploring 'the body in public'. The first instalment, curated by Talia Linz and Alexie Glass-Kantor, explored the sexualised body in the public sphere. This second edition focuses specifically on feminist, queer and anti-racist perspectives on the body. The behemoth line-up of Australian and international artists features Francis Alÿs, Brook Andrew, Del Kathryn Barton, Farida Batool, Vivienne Binns, Leigh Bowery, Destiny Deacon and Virginia Fraser, Christine Dean, Kelly Doley and Diana Baker Smith, Ella Dreyfus, Regina José Galindo, Amala Groom, Samuel Hodge, Geumhyung Jeong, Kate Just, Samson Kambalu, Deborah Kelly, Barbara Kruger, Radha La Bia, Pat Larter, Richard Larter, Leigh Ledare, Gary Lee, LIP, Teresa Margolles, Dani Marti, Chris Mason, Marie McMahon, Ebecho Muslimova, Eileen Myles and Jill Soloway, Rabbya Naseer and Hurmat Ul Ain, Tracey Rose, Patrick Staff, A.L. Steiner, Martine Syms, VNS Matrix, Gillian Wearing, David Wojnarowicz, William Yang, Women’s Domestic Needlework Group, Cao Yu.
