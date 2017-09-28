Things to do in Sydney this weekend

If you’re a film lover in Australia then you probably owe a debt of gratitude to the Zeccola family without knowing it. Brothers Antonio and Franco Zeccola arrived in Melbourne in 1957 at age 14 and 12 and went on to open cinemas for the purpose of screening Italian films to migrants. Sixty years later Antonio is the grandee of the Palace Cinemas dynasty and one of his daughters, Elysia Zeccola, is the director of the Lavazza Italian Film Festival, which Antonio founded in the late 1990s. “I grew up watching foreign language films from a young age,” says Elysia. “I’ve always loved that unpredictability of not knowing where the film is going. To this day I don’t like formulaic mainstream films." The festival ambassador for 2017 is the great Italian-born actor Greta Scacchi. Scacchi arrived in Australia at the age of 15 and brought all kinds of vicarious glory to us when she went to the UK and became a film star at age 23 in the Merchant Ivory classic Heat and Dust (1983). She went on the enjoy an illustrious film, TV and stage career. Scacchi has a key role in Tenderness, a powerful and moving drama about an ageing lawyer in Naples who befriends his neighbours with unforeseen results. She'll be on hand to discuss the film with Time Out after the screening on Wednesday September 13. Tickets are still available to that session. Another highlight is Fortunata starring Jasmine Trinca, who won the Best Actress Award in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and the Best Lead Actress Awar