Winter Solstice Party x Love, Tilly Devine

  • Bars, Wine bars
  • Love, Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst
  1. A crowd gathered in the laneway outside Love, Tilly Devine
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  2. A porchetta roll with cabbage slaw
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
Celebrate the longest night of the year with eight of Australia's best wine makers

To celebrate the longest (and potentially coldest) night of the year, the Love, Tilly Devine crew are hosting a Winter Solstice party to keep the chill at bay. With eight of their favourite winemaking buds in tow, the Tilly team are taking over the laneway for a night of natural wine and, get this, porchetta stuffed potato rolls. 

There’ll be a sparkling chenin blanc, dubbed ‘Cheninade’ because it tastes a little like lemonade, from WA’s Express Winemakers; a chardonnay from the Macedon Ranges’ Little Reddie; a 170-day skin-contact Garganega by MDI in Mildura; and Commune of Button’s elegant ‘Kikuyu’ pinot noir grown in Adelaide Hills’ Piccadilly Valley — to name a few.

Keep the snacks coming with a few of the Tilly favourites like spiced pea and paneer croquettes; toasted focaccia with béchamel and bacon; Sydney rock oysters topped with Champagne mignonette, and that burrata with carrot XO. 

All wines will be available in super-limited quantities and the event will be walk-in only from 7pm. No bookings. First-in, best dressed, and fed and watered.

Fancy a tipple? These are the best bars in Sydney right now.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
lovetillydevine.com/
Address:
Love, Tilly Devine
91 Crown Ln
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
From 7pm

Dates and times

