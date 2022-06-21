To celebrate the longest (and potentially coldest) night of the year, the Love, Tilly Devine crew are hosting a Winter Solstice party to keep the chill at bay. With eight of their favourite winemaking buds in tow, the Tilly team are taking over the laneway for a night of natural wine and, get this, porchetta stuffed potato rolls.
There’ll be a sparkling chenin blanc, dubbed ‘Cheninade’ because it tastes a little like lemonade, from WA’s Express Winemakers; a chardonnay from the Macedon Ranges’ Little Reddie; a 170-day skin-contact Garganega by MDI in Mildura; and Commune of Button’s elegant ‘Kikuyu’ pinot noir grown in Adelaide Hills’ Piccadilly Valley — to name a few.
Keep the snacks coming with a few of the Tilly favourites like spiced pea and paneer croquettes; toasted focaccia with béchamel and bacon; Sydney rock oysters topped with Champagne mignonette, and that burrata with carrot XO.
All wines will be available in super-limited quantities and the event will be walk-in only from 7pm. No bookings. First-in, best dressed, and fed and watered.