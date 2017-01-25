  • Blog
A giant sparkling clitoris is making a splash in Sydney this summer

By Dee Jefferson Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 2:14pm

Photograph: Alli Sebastian Wolf
The Glitoris

Did you know that clitorises range from 7-12 cm in length and swell by 50 to 300 per cent when engorged? Yup: that little bauble you've been told about is actually just the tip of the clit-berg; most of the clitoris is below the surface and invisible, wrapping around the vaginal tunnel and extending out towards the thighs. (Which makes stand-up bits about 'finding the clitoris' embarrassing in a whole new way).

Don't believe us? Check out the giant bedazzled clitoris ensconced in Redfern's Bearded Tit bar. Created by artist Alli Sebastian Wolf, the 'Glitoris' is a 100:1 scale model of the female sex organ, covered in sequins. AKA: the most fabulous anatomy lesson you can have.

Wolf, who describes the clitoris (the actual one) as "a glorious spaceship-looking creature with 8000 nerves that can swell to three times its size in moments", created the 'Glitoris' partly as a feminist performance piece. The Glit will be at the Bearded Tit until February 25 as part of their exhibition Bush Magic, and will also be shimmying its way onto the d-floor at the following parties, with three human pals (the 'Cliterati') in attendance:

• Heaps Gay Street Party on Sat Feb 11 in Marrickville

• Mardi Gras Heaps Gay on Sat Mar 4 at The Factory Theatre

• The Oyster Club Glamdrogynous Freakshow on Thu Mar 9 at Knox St Bar.

 

In all its glory: the 'Glitoris'
Photograph: Alli Sebastian Wolf

 

 

Here are four more facts about the clit, courtesy of Alli, that'll make your day:

1. It is the only known body part in the entire universe whose sole purpose is pleasure;

2. It is the only part of the human body that never ages. An 80-year-old clit looks and works the same as a 20-year-old one. But it does keep growing – it could be 2.5 times as big in your 90s as it was in your teen years. 

3. Every clit is unique: they come in different shapes and colours, from super pale pink to black.

4. G-spot and penetrative orgasms are clitoral, coming from stimulating the internal parts of the clitoris.

Not all art can be this fabulous/educative, but here are some other shows we think you should check out this month.

