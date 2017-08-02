Alanis Morissette is coming to Australia

You guys, Alanis Morissette is headed down under. Sorry, let me rephrase that: prolific singer-songwriter, defining voice of a generation and the woman behind all of the best songs to scream/sing at karaoke, Alanis Morissette is coming to Sydney for an intimate acoustic performance.

Alanis will be returning to Australia for the first time in 20 years to play two exclusive dates in January, including a performance at the ICC Sydney Theatre on Wednesday January 24. Expect to hear all the hits from across her career, including '90s faves ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘Hand in My Pocket’.

Tickets go on sale next Monday August 7. And all together now: “It’s like raaaaaaaaaiin…”

