If you’re all about the glitzy Sydney singing experience, this might not be entirely your style. The booth seating is pretty bare, the mics are more school assembly than Lizzo concert, and you’re required to operate a giant 18th century calculator to select songs. But we’re happy to abandon our tech obsession if it means we get those little free dishes of soy crisps and popcorn and tambourines upon request.

The system:

The novelty of having to flip through an actual song book is kind of charming, even though the tracks are alphabetised by song name (artist is always best for a tipsy crowd), as is the oversized Game Boy-style remote. You can’t be shy here: the sound system is loud, the reverb is intense and the backing vocals are mostly inaudible. Your adoring crowd will hear every note. Good luck.

The songs:

There’s a gorgeous contingent of Korean songs in the thick tome, but in the smaller English section, we also find some fresh flicks that we know will get us top points in the room's scoring system. Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’ makes an appearance, and we reach a perfect 100 for a very cheesy rendition of ‘Beautiful Soul’.