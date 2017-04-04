An illuminated dancefloor is popping up on top of the Harbour Bridge

If the impressive Vivid Sydney line-up wasn’t enough, this masterful winter festival is turning things up a notch with an illuminated dancefloor located – where else? – on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

RedBalloon and Destination NSW have introduced a dancefloor in the sky for this year’s festival, effectively letting Sydneysiders bust a move atop the world’s most recognisable bridge.

A group of 14 punters will be led to the dancefloor by one of BridgeClimb’s professional climb leaders on an illuminated night climb. As you summit the bridge in a blanket of darkness you’ll be guided by headlamps, and get primo 360-degree views over the city.

Then, once you reach the top, a multi-coloured flashing dancefloor will emerge below your feet as Sydney is lit ablaze in an electric light show.

Photograph: Destination NSW

Better start practising those Drake dance moves now.

This experience is available exclusively for Vivid and runs from Friday May 26 to Saturday June 17.

