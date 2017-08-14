Are you a Watson? You’ll be able to see Sherlock for free this month

Calling all Watsons: The Powerhouse Museum wants you to don your deerstalkers and dive into the fabulously intuitive world of Sherlock Holmes for free.

In honour of Sherlock Holmes and his trusty companion Dr John H. Watson, the exciting International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes will be allowing all visitors named ‘Watson’ free entry on the weekend of August 26 and 27 – as well as half price entry for a friend.

The offer is valid at the Powerhouse Museum box office only, and participating Watsons will need to show photo ID. The exhibition, which is an interactive journey into the world of the world’s most famous detective, is on until Sunday October 8.

