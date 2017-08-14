  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0 Love It
Save it

Are you a Watson? You’ll be able to see Sherlock for free this month

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday August 14 2017, 1:53pm

Are you a Watson? You’ll be able to see Sherlock for free this month
Photograph: Creative Commons

Calling all Watsons: The Powerhouse Museum wants you to don your deerstalkers and dive into the fabulously intuitive world of Sherlock Holmes for free.

In honour of Sherlock Holmes and his trusty companion Dr John H. Watson, the exciting International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes will be allowing all visitors named ‘Watson’ free entry on the weekend of August 26 and 27 – as well as half price entry for a friend.

Sherlock Holmes Exhibition, Powerhouse Museum

 

Photograph: Supplied

 

The offer is valid at the Powerhouse Museum box office only, and participating Watsons will need to show photo ID. The exhibition, which is an interactive journey into the world of the world’s most famous detective, is on until Sunday October 8.

Like a bit of a snoop? Check out some of Sydney's best outdoor art exhibitions.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 19 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Australia's editorial assistant. Follow her on Twitter @BeckRusso.

For any feedback or for more information email