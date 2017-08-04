Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Sydney

If you're a '90s kid and had access to American Disney Channel shows, chances are you watched Bill Nye the Science Guy, the science program that miraculously got kids to learn about things like phases of matter and primordial soup because ~science rules~.

Well, Bill's heading to Australia in October. The scientist will be heading to Sydney Opera House on October 8 for a live show that's set on giving audiences the layman's explanation of the cosmos, evolution and how we fit into it, delivered with Nye's funny story-telling style.

Since his Science Guy days, the former comedian and trained mechanical engineer has been on a mission to increase science literacy by making complex concepts across physics to space accessible and entertaining. Most recently, his Netflix talk show Bill Nye Saves the World has rebooted the Science Guy model with panel discussions, experiments and correspondent reports from the likes of model Karlie Kloss to comedian Nazeem Hussain.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday August 10 at 10am.

