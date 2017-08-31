Black Star hits peak Willy Wonka with edible balloons

The dessert geniuses at Black Star have turned the food science dial up to 11 with their latest creation – edible helium balloons.

From September 7-10 you’ll be able to feast on (well, inhale) strawberry, coconut, orange and passionfruit “edible air” as part of SpringVention, the Galeries’ four-day festival heralding the new season.



Each balloon is made by pumping helium into a viscous mixture of sugar, gelatine, corn syrup and freeze-dried fruit powder. Once deflated, what’s left is a toffee-like chewy sweet you can also eat.

If you’re still feeling a little peckish after your ultra light snack, the Black Star folks have thoughtfully tethered the balloon to one of their much more corporeal creations, their famous ginger ninjas.

It sounds a bit weird, it definitely looks a bit weird, and it might even be dangerous (all participants must sign a waiver to cover any potential candied-air related injuries).

But it's a morsel of fun, and sharing your balloon bar “experience” on Instagram puts you in the draw to win a $500 Galeries voucher, which we would recommend you spend a portion of smashing $3.30 plates at Sushi Hotaru upstairs to fill up on after this very ‘light’ meal.



The Edible Balloon Bar will open Sep 7-8 noon-3pm & 5-7pm, and Sep 9-10 noon-3pm at the Galeries, 500 George St, Sydney 2000.



