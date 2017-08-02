Black Star's new cake is a Japanese riff on a Black Forest

Black Star Pastry's much loved watermelon and strawberry cake is getting a new, sweet friend with the arrival of the Choya Japanese Forest Cake. Yes, the decadent, German, layered gateau is being reworked via Osaka. They're giving the Black Forest cake a plum-infused, matcha-fuelled, Japan-inspired makeover.

The new treat was dreamed up by Black Star's Christopher Thé and Eddie Stewart, after a research and inspiration trip through Osaka late last year. A green tea infused sponge is layered with Choya (that's umeshu plum liqueur) soaked confit plums and umeshu-infused cream. It's a beautiful looking slice, made to look like hunk of forest floor, replete with the dark chocolate leaves, bark and matcha 'moss' (which is crumbled up matcha-spiked sponge). It also go the tick of approval directly from the Choya distillery, after slices were sent for tasting all the way to Osaka.

The cake is only available in individual serves at the moment, but will eventually be sold as a whole cake. Now that's a slab of sponge we really want in our lives.

