City of Sydney are giving away plants for a gold coin donation

By Emma J Posted: Friday November 3 2017, 1:22pm

Photograph: Katherine Griffiths
Lush bunches of parsley at one of the City of Sydney Living Colour displays

There’s no flash sale more popular than a City of Sydney plant giveaway. Each season the council refreshes its citywide plant displays and gives away pots of geraniums and petunias in a mad-dash morning sale.

This time the sale is taking place at Sydney Park where there’ll be thousands of plants up for grabs, from edibles like Italian parsley and Vietnamese mint to seasonal bloomers like snapdragons. The plants were all grown locally in NSW.

The sale kicks off at 8am on Sunday November 12. Bring your gold coins as every dollar goes to the RSPCA. The City also donates plants and soil to schools and community gardens across the local government area.

You need to get there early as stock often runs out before 9am.

Not a morning person? Head to one of these Sydney nurseries to fill your home with pots of green. 

