This friendly Marrickville shop and same-day delivery service focuses on bright coloured ceramics and low-maintenance plants – “I feel like they’re the ultimate combo,” says founder and director Felicity Keep. The PlantGirl team is devoted to providing a positive shopping experience for people with all levels of knowledge in frond rearing and green gifting. When the shop is able to take visitors, they’ll re-pot your plants for free right there and give you advice to care for your plant baby. While you can’t get there in-person, the website provides an easy DIY service.
Deliveries? The team delivers across Sydney on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – on the same day if you order before 10am.