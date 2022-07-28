We got our hands dirty and dug up the best garden centres for populating your home with green

Thinking of starting or adding to your collection of house plants? These plant shops, nurseries and foliage delivery services have everything you need from on-trend indoor foliage and low-maintenance greenery to nourishing soil and pots that double as decoration. If you've got a case of the black thumb, the knowledgeable staff at these nurseries are your best resource for plant care know-how. Also, if you can't get out and about to buy them for yourself, we've found out which one of these do delivery so you don't have to.

