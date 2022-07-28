Sydney
Get us in your inbox

Team of four women from PlantGirl hold pot plants and smile and laugh.
Photograph: PlantGirl/Echou Creative

The best plant nurseries in Sydney that also do delivery

We got our hands dirty and dug up the best garden centres for populating your home with green

Written by
Claire Finneran
,
Alannah Maher
& Maya Skidmore
Thinking of starting or adding to your collection of house plants? These plant shops, nurseries and foliage delivery services have everything you need from on-trend indoor foliage and low-maintenance greenery to nourishing soil and pots that double as decoration. If you've got a case of the black thumb, the knowledgeable staff at these nurseries are your best resource for plant care know-how. Also, if you can't get out and about to buy them for yourself, we've found out which one of these do delivery so you don't have to. 

If you want to skip the gardening altogether and decorate with blooms from the best flower delivery services in Sydney.

If this has got you in the mood for some plants 'in the wild' why not check out the best public gardens you can visit in and around Sydney.

Want to green up your life, without stress? Check out these seven low-maintenance indoor plants that you probably won't kill.

Where to buy plants in Sydney

PlantGirl
Photograph: PlantGirl/Echou Creative

1. PlantGirl

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Marrickville

This friendly Marrickville shop and same-day delivery service focuses on bright coloured ceramics and low-maintenance plants – “I feel like they’re the ultimate combo,” says founder and director Felicity Keep. The PlantGirl team is devoted to providing a positive shopping experience for people with all levels of knowledge in frond rearing and green gifting. When the shop is able to take visitors, they’ll re-pot your plants for free right there and give you advice to care for your plant baby. While you can’t get there in-person, the website provides an easy DIY service.

Deliveries? The team delivers across Sydney on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – on the same day if you order before 10am.

Plant Daddy
Photograph: Supplied/Plant Daddy

2. Plant Daddy

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Newtown

This indoor plant boutique tucked into a corner terrace in Newtown is your go-to for hard-to-find fronds, handmade pots and plant accessories from local artists, and novice-friendly advice to help you keep your plant babies alive and thriving. “We're a local small business run by locals, for locals,” says Trent. “Our philosophy is, if we wouldn't like to have this item in our home or to use it ourselves, we would never recommend it to a customer. We only want the highest quality, environmentally conscious and naturally made products.”

Deliveries? Plant Daddy offers free hand delivery in Sydney for all orders over $100 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cut off for next day delivery is 5pm. They also offer courier shipping to all states except WA, NT and TAS due to their quarantine laws.

 

Flower Power
Photograph: Supplied

3. Flower Power

  • Shopping
  • Mascot

This is a mega-market for plant hunters. They have all the supplies, soils and accessories you need alongside native and exotic seedlings, fruit and veg starters, and full grown trees. The prices are also lower than most bigger nurseries and there’s an on-site café for injecting caffeine into your botanical excursion. The Flower Power at Enfield may have a pet store and bird aviary, but head to the Mascot outpost for regular terrarium and succulent workshops as well as info sessions on how to care for your flora mates.

Deliveries? Flower Power has ten Sydney locations and they all do delivery. You can check out the ins and outs on their website.

My Plants and Garden Centre
Photograph: Creative Commons

4. My Plants and Garden Centre

  • Shopping
  • Darlinghurst

This tiny shop front on a corner opposite the National Art School packs a lot of lush greenery into very limited space. The savvy use of footpath and tight interior serve to demonstrate just how much jungle you can fit into inner-city abodes and it’s hard to resist wanting to replicate the store’s set-up in your bedroom. The range of indoor and outdoor plants is extensive, but curated, and the personable service makes this a confident purchase point for tentative gardeners without a garden. It’s also perfect for last minute gifts, with tasteful ceramic pots and a focus on low-fuss indoor leaves.

Deliveries? The shop is currently open Thu-Fri from 10am-5pm and Sat-Sun from 10am-3pm. Visit in-person to place your order or call 02 9361 4786.

Garden Life

5. Garden Life

  • Shopping
  • St Peters

On the posher end of the neighbourhood nursery scale, Garden Life is all about landscaping with an aesthetic edge. The pots, water features and ornamental accoutrements here are beautiful and, if you can afford it, you could be sashaying through an IRL lifestyle magazine shoot in your own home. It's the perfect place to pick up that camera-ready monstera deliciosa for the corner of the lounge room or find a cool antique brass planter for that plastic-clad cactus you’ve been ignoring in your yard. Garden Life also has design and installation services so you can skip the hard yakka and pay them to stylishly spiff up your garden without lifting a thumb.

Delivery? Garden have an online store, which you can check out here. 

Annandale Garden Centre
Photograph: Creative Commons

6. Annandale Garden Centre

  • Shopping
  • Annandale

This cute block of greenery in the tiny urban village of Annandale has been supplying locals with plant smarts and goods since 1980. Head to this garden centre for a huge range of indoor and outdoor plants and a variety of endangered and rare species from around the country. They've also been featured on a Catalyst episode about the importance of bees, so you know they know their stuff.

Deliveries? The shop is open seven days from 9am-5pm, you can visit in-person to organise deliveries or call them on 02 9660 0874.

Sydney Wildflower Nursery
Photograph: Creative Commons

7. Sydney Wildflower Nursery

  • Shopping
  • Heathcote

Though Heathcote is stretching it in terms of ‘Sydney’, this May Gibbs wonderland is worth a potter around if you’re ever in the area. The grounds of this native plant purveyor have an enchanted bush vibe and it’s the perfect place to pick up some wattle, kangaroo paw or banksia and start building the Snugglepot and Cuddlepie habitat of your dreams. The Sydney Wildflower folk also specialise in bush foods and can give you advice on growing native ingredients at home.

Deliveries? The nursery can arrange mail order deliveries far and wide. Just check out the stocklist on the website and send the team an email. 

Butterfly Blooms Garden Centre
Photograph: Creative Commons

8. Butterfly Blooms Garden Centre

  • Shopping
  • St Peters

This nursery’s cartoon butterfly adorned walls are hard to miss if you’re driving through St Peters, and beyond the mascot’s euphoric glare lies a thriving selection of flowering pots, seedlings and healthy full-grown plants. Butterfly Blooms is a family run business and the staff boast over 30 years of experience in advising the plant lovers of Sydney. It’s also only an eight-minute walk from Sydenham Station, so if you’re car-less this is a great place to pick up a transportable succulent or bonsai from their extensive range and carry it home on the train.

Deliveries? The nursery is open seven days and arranging orders and deliveries over the phone. Check out their website, or give them a call on 02 9557 5995.

Tim’s Garden Centre
Photograph: Supplied

9. Tim’s Garden Centre

  • Shopping
  • Prospect

If you're not local to Campbelltown, Tim’s is worth the drive for entertainment alone. This nursery has a resident pig statue that sits out the front and shares its thoughts on a giant sign for passers by to enjoy. Tim Pickles is the ‘Tim’ of this horticultural marketplace and he plies the public with his own specialty magic potting mix and even has a signature breed of fruit fly resistant tomato you can nab seedlings of. Plants come in great batch deals (four native seedlings for $20) and the selections are divided into zones for perusing with ease.

Deliveries? This nursery is open seven days. Call them on 02 46267022 or visit their website for more information on what's on offer, and whether they can do deliveries for you. 

Newtown Garden Market
Photograph: Supplied

10. Newtown Garden Market

  • Shopping
  • Newtown

This tiny pocket of a nursery shows that size doesn't matter when it comes to quality. Newtown Garden Market embrace their truncated size and even proudly display the tagline "little oasis in a big city" on their website to prove it. Smaller is better in this instance because the plant display here gets a more overgrown and lush quality, like shopping in a pocket jungle. There are plants over your head, plants below you, and plants joyfully popping out of the walls at you compelling you to take them home. 

Deliveries? This store is open seven days for pick-up orders and deliveries. Give them a call on 02 9516 4044.

Honeysuckle Garden
Photograph: Supplied

11. Honeysuckle Garden

  • Shopping
  • Prospect

Located in both Bondi Junction and Mosman, the Honeysuckle nurseries are certainly doing something right as they collect as many industry awards as they have plants. The business has been running in some incarnation since 1977 so you know you’re in good hands when enquiring about the longevity of your new green acquisition. They have a great range of species and a section with the most chic ‘luxury hoses’ we’ve ever encountered. 

Deliveries? Honeysuckle Garden offers weekly deliveries to most areas of Sydney, starting at $50 for local area drop off. Find out more on the website.

Eden Gardens
Photograph: Creative Commons

12. Eden Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Macquarie Park

Eden Gardens is a nursery, florist, café, family play area and sculpture park spread over several hectares. The fenced play area features a beehive cubby house, and the display gardens feature waterfalls, archways and bridges. A popular venue for weddings and events, Eden Gardens offers services for green thumbs including a plant doctor, backyard briefing, plant ID check-ups and soil testing. They host workshops on topics such as flower arranging, terrariums and kokodamas, and an annual sculpture show.

Deliveries? You can shop online with Eden Gardens, where delivery is available from $10 in the Sydney Metro and Carseldine areas. Find out more on the website

