Craig David, Ne-Yo, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland and Kelis are throwing one huge R’n’B party

It’s been 17 years since Craig David released ‘7 Days’, 14 since Kelis brought all the boys to the yard with ‘Milkshake’ and 15 years since Kelly and Nelly topped the charts with ‘Dilemma’. It may be half a lifetime since the early 2000s but those days never left our hearts, now the ‘Re-rewind’ star is presenting an arena R’n’B show that’ll be one killer nostalgia party.

Australia’s biggest RNB party returns for its second year with not only Craig David, but also ‘One In A Million’ Ne-Yo, Jamaica’s ‘Get Busy’ rapper Sean Paul, former Destiny’s Child and Billboard-topping Kelly Rowland, ‘Trick Me’ boss Kelis, ‘Don’t Let Go’ ’90s queens En Vogue, plus Step Up’s Mario, Christina ‘AM to PM’ Milian, Monifah, Ruff Endz, DJ Horizon – and “Engine Engine Number 9” Fatman Scoop as the host.



The show will come to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday October 13, before travelling to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane. Tickets, which start from $99.90, go on sale on on Thursday August 10.

