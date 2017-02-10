David and Margaret reunite on stage

The mum 'n' dad of film criticism in Australia, Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton, are reuniting for one night only at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in February.



The occasion is a screening of David Stratton: A Cinematic Life, the new documentary in which David takes us on his own personal journey through life as a film lover, with an emphasis on Australian film. Margaret will host the Q&A with David on live on stage following the screening.



Featuring interviews with Australian film royalty (Nicole, Russ, Judy Davis, Geoffrey Rush and many more), the film follows David's arrival in Oz in 1963 as a 'ten pound Pom' intending to work in the grocery industry and stay for just two years.



Instead, it was the start of his journey with the Sydney Film Festival and later pre-eminence as a critic, not least alongside Pomeranz on The Movie Show and At the Movies. David's journey mirrors the rise of the Australian film industry in the 1970s and '80s.



The event is on Tuesday February 28 at 7pm.