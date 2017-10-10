Dizzee Rascal is coming to Sydney this summer

Get your passport and your bikini because the Mercury Prize-winning grime artist is making his way to Australia this summer for three headline shows. Thanks to the champs at Astral People, Handsome Tours and FBi Radio, Dizzee Rascal will be coming to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday February 21 following performances in Perth and Melbourne.

The UK rapper, producer and MC is now on his sixth album, Raskit, but we all know you’ll be there for the hits ‘Dance wiv Me’, 'Holiday' and ‘Bonkers’. We predict Dizzee will be on top form following his energetic sets at Glastonbury and Bestival earlier this year.