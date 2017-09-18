Party on an island this summer

If you don’t have plans for the October long weekend yet then you’re in luck – the Island Live is throwing a massive launch party kick off their fourth summer series on Sydney’s only floating beach club.

Headlining the party this year is Canberra house-music duo the Aston Shuffle, who will be joined by electronic musical wizards Polographia and newbie Annie Bass. This will be the second time the Aston Shuffle boys will be opening the Island Live, having delivered a killer set back in 2015. If there’s a more scenic way to let loose we’d love to hear it.

This year the exclusive floating party is offering guests a way to upgrade their experience with a new deluxe VIP table packages for groups of eight. Get your mate together and start saving your pennies because that deluxe package gets you your own banquette (booth), waitress service, eight icy cold miller chill beers, a bottle of Ciroc vodka, a bottle of Champagne and return water taxi transfers.

There’s no further information about the Island’s summer season, but keep an eye out for the full dates on their website.

