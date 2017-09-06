Drake is bringing his huge arena tour to Sydney later this year

Get ready to bounce that shit like woah because Drake is bringing his massive 'Boy Meets World' tour to Sydney – and much sooner than you may think.

The Champagne Papi will be coming down under this November, kicking off his Australia and New Zealand tour in Auckland, before hitting Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on November 7-8, the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on November 10, then finally, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on November 18 and 20.

The OVO Sound boss holds the record for highest-grossing hip hop tour, and we doubt tickets are going last long for his Australian jaunt. Armed with his recently released 22-track album More Life (which is packed with earworms like the Moody Man sampling 'Passionfruit', 'Fake Love' and 'Blem'), plus dancefloor fillers like 'Hotline Bling' and 'Too Good', you can bet that he will have a killer setlist. Whether he'll rise from the stage on a harness to touch the hands of adoring fans in the crowd (à la Future Music Festival in 2015), remains to be seen.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 1pm, Friday September 15 via Ticketek.

