Ever wanted to zip line over the city? Now you can

Would you like to zip line from building to building in an impressive 75-metre vertical drop, travelling ten metres a second – or 36-km per hour?

Soon you can! The AMP Foundation Big Zipper is a new event that'll involve zip lining from the rooftops of AMP’s two skyscrapers at Circular Quay. You’ll travel 125 metres between the two buildings, at a thrilling 45-degree angle. The catch is you have to fundraise at least $5,000 for charity – but think of the bragging rights, that Instagram photo and the smug feeling of doing something good for someone else.

The AMP Foundation Big Zipper takes place on October 20-21 and registrations are open now. Fundraising must be for one of 15 AMP Foundation charity partners, which are: the Brotherhood of St Laurence; Cancer Council NSW; Clontarf Foundation; CREATE Foundation; Ganbina, Social Ventures Australia; the Funding Network Australia; First Australians Capital; Global Sisters; STREAT; the Conversation; the Stroke Association of Victoria; Vanguard Laundry Services; and Wesley Mission.

