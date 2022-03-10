Tourist attractions in Sydney that don’t suck

You’re living in a place people cross the globe to visit every day, so make the most of Sydney’s popular tourist magnets

Let’s face it, tourist attractions can totally suck. Long queues, high prices – no matter how iconic the Sydney landmark, sometimes they’re just not worth the fuss. But luckily for every attraction that disappoints, the city has dozens that don’t. We’ve been through the best of Sydney’s biggies and lesser known attractions – and we can confirm that there are plenty of them that certainly do not suck.

Just because something’s popular doesn’t mean it’s tacky. And just because you’ve never heard of something doesn’t mean that it isn’t worth a look. Below we’ve laid out a full range of tried-and-tested tourist stops around Sydney, ranging from thrilling adventures to peaceful scenic tours. Not only is there an attraction here for everyone – but we can pretty much guarantee that they won’t let you down.

Need more inspiration? Start ticking off the 50 best restaurants in Sydney or the key places to see Aboriginal art.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.