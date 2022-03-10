Sydney
Sydney Opera House Tour
Photograph: Jamie Williams

Tourist attractions in Sydney that don’t suck

You’re living in a place people cross the globe to visit every day, so make the most of Sydney’s popular tourist magnets

Written by
Time Out editors
Let’s face it, tourist attractions can totally suck. Long queues, high prices – no matter how iconic the Sydney landmark, sometimes they’re just not worth the fuss. But luckily for every attraction that disappoints, the city has dozens that don’t. We’ve been through the best of Sydney’s biggies and lesser known attractions – and we can confirm that there are plenty of them that certainly do not suck. 

Just because something’s popular doesn’t mean it’s tacky. And just because you’ve never heard of something doesn’t mean that it isn’t worth a look. Below we’ve laid out a full range of tried-and-tested tourist stops around Sydney, ranging from thrilling adventures to peaceful scenic tours. Not only is there an attraction here for everyone – but we can pretty much guarantee that they won’t let you down. 

Tourist attractions that don't suck

Walk back in time at the Botanic Gardens

1. Walk back in time at the Botanic Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Thought to be one of the oldest public gardens in the Southern Hemisphere, Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens date back to 1810 when Governor Lachlan Macquarie and his wife had a vision for an ‘English parkland setting with a grand house’. Over the years, this 30-hectare oasis has withstood fires, cattle grazing, invasions of flying foxes, a windmill, an aviary and even a zoo. Today, save a few sulphur-crested cockies, it's an oasis of calm in an urban jungle. Explore the place on one of the Aboriginal tours in botany, or simply pack for a picnic in the park.

Climb the iconic Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Supplied

2. Climb the iconic Harbour Bridge

  • Things to do
  • The Rocks

There’s nothing quite like gazing upon the impressive Harbour Bridge silhouetted against the Sydney sky. Unless of course you’re on said bridge, because the views from up there are pretty amazing. It's a hair-raising walk to the highest point of this single-span steel arch bridge – the fourth-longest in the world of its kind. But once you’re up there you can see Sydney Harbour in all its majesty – including a cracking take on Sydney Opera House and all the way out to the Blue Mountains. Plus you'll get fascinating insights into the bridge’s construction.

Surf at Bondi Beach
Photograph: Supplied

3. Surf at Bondi Beach

  • Sport and fitness
  • Bondi North

Maybe you're feeling inspired pre-Olympics or maybe you've watched too many re-runs of ‘Bondi Rescue’, but either way, surfing is must-try Australian activity. Need some pointers? Book in for a class at Let’s Go Surfing, which runs a well-liked two-hour beginners’ course that goes through the essentials of water safety (including Bondi’s rips), paddling and how to catch a wave. No, you don't have to be good at it – to be honest, falling into the water (and seeing your mates do that too) is all part of the fun. Besides, when you do finally stand up, you'll be glowing. If you've already cracked it then it's worth noting that while Bondi is one of most famous surf beaches, you can head to the southern end to be around those more familiar with the watersport. Surf's up!

Explore the Chinese Garden of Friendship
Photograph: Supplied

4. Explore the Chinese Garden of Friendship

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

You’ll feel like you’ve entered a whole other world. The garden is so peaceful that it’s impossible to imagine you’re in the middle of Sydney city (the skyscrapers being the only real giveaway). It’s larger than you’d expect and refreshingly empty of people, which makes it the perfect escape for some solitude. Make your way through bamboo forests and across stone bridges to reach one of the garden’s beautiful pavilions; take a seat on the water’s edge and watch schools of koi; or gaze at the majestic Dragon Wall – a gift from China representing the friendship between New South Wales and the Chinese province of Guangdong.

Take a snorkel tour of Fairlight Beach

5. Take a snorkel tour of Fairlight Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Manly

You don’t need to travel to the Great Barrier Reef to discover Australia’s marine life – you can see cockatoo fish, leatherjackets, sea urchin (so much sea urchin) and teeny tiny pomfrets right here, in Manly. Dive Centre Manly runs Snorkel Safaris of three popular spots in the area, and they take visitors on underwater adventures every day. Today we’re heading to Fairlight (the wind isn’t in our favour to snorkel at Shelly Beach) and our guide Ana explains the route we’ll take and what we’re likely to see before we arrive at the beach. In a 40-minute swim, we navigate over the kelp and seagrass in the quiet bay and Ana points out a school of goatfish, pygmy leatherjackets and crimson banded wrasse. Snorkelling is a social sport and having Ana to guide us means more eyes for spotting sea creatures as we concentrate on breathing and swimming. Before our eyes can adjust, Ana spots a pair of smooth cornetfish in the deep. We swim round to the boulders and the drop goes from three metres to 12, suddenly we’re surrounded by tennis ball-sized jellyfish that we scoop up with our hands to see the currents of light travelling through them. Already a snorkelling pro? Hire a mask, snorkel, fins and floaty for the day for $35 ($50 with a wetsuit).

Walk from Manly to Spit
Photograph: Hamilton Lund / Destination NSW

6. Walk from Manly to Spit

  • Sport and fitness
  • Walks
  • Balgowlah Heights

It may be called the ‘Manly to Spit’ walk, but (especially if you don’t live North Side) you’re better off doing this ten-kilometre trek backwards. Start at the Spit Bridge (the M30 or 143 will get you there from Central) in Mosman, then cling to Middle Harbour’s coastline passing Clontarf Reserve and Clontarf Point. Your first opportunity for a really great swim will come early in the piece, at Castle Rock. After a steep descent you’ll find water that’s calm, clear and gorgeous. Though salubrious houses sit up just above the bushland, you can’t tell from the beach, and can barely tell from the walk. From there, you’ll be taking in big clifftop views and lots of scraggy, hardy bushland in the Sydney Harbour National Park. There are more opportunities to descend for a dip. Reef Bay is often where the party (ie: British expats with portable speakers) is at, while the harder to find Washaway Beach can be rocky and filled with nudists. The final stretch of your walk is through suburban Manly, and at the end, you should reward yourself with a cocktail and a snack, before catching the ferry home.

Take a trip to Scenic World
Photograph: Supplied

7. Take a trip to Scenic World

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Attractions
  • Theme parks

Look, you don’t need a bunch of hi-tech to enjoy the splendour of the Blue Mountains, but there’s no doubting that Scenic World is a lot of fun. There’s the original Scenic Railway (formerly used by miners) that takes you down a 52° incline to the valley floor; Scenic Skyway, a glass-bottomed cable car that travels clifftop to clifftop; Scenic Cableway, a cable car that descends and ascends while letting you view the Three Sisters, Orphan Rock, Mount Solitary and Katoomba Falls; and the Scenic Walkway, which is, well, a wooden walkway on the forest floor. In April and May the rainforest turns into a gallery for Sculpture at Scenic World.

Jet around the harbour on a speedboat
Photograph: Supplied

8. Jet around the harbour on a speedboat

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney

Given the option, would you rather go fast or slow? If you opted for the former, you need to experience the thrill of a 30-minute Shark Attack Thrill Ride around Sydney Harbour. It’s one of very few white knuckle thrills you can enjoy so close to the Opera House – and the wetter you get, the better. Oz Jet Boating’s speedboats go up to 40 knots as they zoom from Circular Quay to Rose Bay, Shark Beach and around Clark Island. As ‘Funky Town’ and ‘Starboy’ blast from the speakers, our driver gives signals to indicate when he’s about to spin the boat or nosedive – resulting in whole boat waves and seaspray, completely soaking everyone on board. We’re pleased we left our shoes and sunnies on shore (they lose 20-30 pairs of sunnies every week). By the end of the ride our cheeks are encrusted with salt, cracking as we move our jaws. Even though we’re wearing red ponchos we are soaked through and in need of a hot shower. But, the photos captured on the boat’s GoPro are too funny for us to regret our decision. In fact, we’re ready for a second ride.

Go horse riding at Centennial Park
Photograph: Supplied

9. Go horse riding at Centennial Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Moore Park

No matter your horse riding experience or ability, Centennial Park is the place for you. Catering to established equestrians and complete novices alike, this huge, lush green space provides a home for some of Sydney’s (and Australia’s) finest riding schools. Sydney Horse, Eastside Riding Academy, Budapest Riding School, Centennial Stables and Papillon Riding School are all here to help city kids get to grips with the equestrian world, whether that be for individual riders or those looking to have full-on ‘pony parties’. And that isn’t even the best bit: while you’re trotting around the 3.6km track, you also get phenomenal views of the surrounding parkland.

Take the ultimate nature selfie

10. Take the ultimate nature selfie

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Royal National Park

There are a few ground rules before you visit the Royal National Park’s Instagram Famous rock pools. The first is to come at low tide, which is the only time the pools are visible. The second is to call the Park’s Visitors’ Centre (02 9542 1420) and ask them about the swells before you make the journey – if the sea is big, the pools frequently get hit by giant waves that have hospitalised a number of unwitting hikers. The third is to wear sensible shoes and pack a first aid kit. The path to get to the pools is rocky, slippery and not safe for young children. Bumps and cuts will happen. If you follow all the rules and hike for just over an hour, you’ll be rewarded by two perfect circles, forming a stunning, natural figure eight that you can and should bathe in. Just try and hit it up on a weekday or in winter, because on summer weekends, the site is crammed.

Go to the Museum of Contemporary Art
Photograph: Alex Davies

11. Go to the Museum of Contemporary Art

  • Museums
  • The Rocks

Two international design competitions, months of construction and $53 million later, the MCA was reborn in 2012. Now boasting 50 per cent more floor space, a rooftop café, sculpture terrace and a high-tech education centre, a trip here makes a perfect art stop – especially if your time in Sydney is limited. The MCA offers an overview of contemporary Australian art, with the Today Tomorrow Yesterday display being a particular highlight. You'll also catch glimpses of more transient exhibitions, so try to check online before your vsiit to know what's on.

Go shopping at Chinatown Night Markets
Photograph: Daniel Boud

12. Go shopping at Chinatown Night Markets

  • Shopping
  • Haymarket

Every Friday night, Dixon Street in Chinatown is lined with market stalls selling colourful phone covers, Pokémon toys and paw-waving cats. But the best stalls to visit are the ones selling street food from all corners of Asia. You can get octopus balls – yum! – and ten different types of Asian-style liquorice, but there’s also cheap yum cha, teppanyaki, sushi and pho. Go late and finish your night with karaoke at Dynasty (found via an unobtrusive doorway in the middle  of Dixon Mall leading to an elevator) or at Golden Century – the late-night food haunt of chefs and hospitality workers.

Go on an Aussie pub crawl with Dave’s Brewery Tours
Photograph: Coral Chum

13. Go on an Aussie pub crawl with Dave’s Brewery Tours

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Manly
Dave’s Brewery Tours are a great way to find out about Sydney’s craft beer scene while exploring parts of Sydney you may not be familiar with and, of course, getting to drink tasty beers. At the Northern Exposure tour of Northern Beaches breweries you’ll be greeted by knowledgeable guides Tom and Jamie, who will take you to three Australian breweries. Nomad is home of the Freshie Salt and Pepper Gose and the Cruisin’ Pale Ale, both of which are perfect for a hot summer day. Mona Vale’s Modus Operandi is where you learn about the history behind the name of Former Tenant Red IPA. Then there’s 4 Pines, a giant among craft breweries whose range of beers is as impressive as their microbrewery set-up. The Northern Exposure tour is lengthy but includes burgers and tastings.
Book a scenic flight with Sydney Seaplanes
Photograph: Emma Joyce

14. Book a scenic flight with Sydney Seaplanes

  • Attractions
  • Rose Bay

It’s difficult to think of a better way of taking in all of Sydney’s contrasts, from its cityscape to the sea and hills, than by air. Expect a dinky seaplane soaring above the CBD and Rose Bay, gaining a unique view of the city’s most iconic landmarks. This tour by Sydney Seaplanes are amongst the finest around – and can be easily upgraded to include brunches and seafood platters. Living the high life, indeed.

Meet cute animals at Taronga Zoo

15. Meet cute animals at Taronga Zoo

  • Museums
  • Mosman

Adorable animals and mind-melting views of the bay? Where do we sign up? It’s difficult to think of many people who wouldn’t absolutely adore a trip to Taronga Zoo, one of Sydney’s finest institutions for animal lovers. A day here is packed with talks, live shows and activities, as well as plenty of food options and even the chance to enjoy a night safari and sleepover. And not to forget the animals, of course! Taronga has over 4,000 different species, with everything from tree kangaroos to Sumatran tigers.

Swim at the Harbour’s best beach
Photograph: Robert Polmear

16. Swim at the Harbour’s best beach

  • Things to do
  • Watsons Bay

One thing all Sydneysiders know, but none want to admit is that Sydney Harbour is, by and large, a little grotty. Sure, it’s cleaner than it used to be. But a dip at Redleaf Beach or Balmoral will probably leave you feeling less-than-fresh. The flipside of this is that Harbour waters are calm, and perfect for lap swimming. There is one place where you can get the best of both worlds, and that’s at the Harbour’s easternmost tip Camp Cove. It’s close enough to the open ocean that the water feels clear and clean, while still being protected from waves. It’s also got a spectacular view of the whole Sydney city skyline. For bonus scenic-points, get there via a ferry to Watson’s Bay.

Book in for high tea at Vaucluse House

17. Book in for high tea at Vaucluse House

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Vaucluse

Grab a friend and drop $55 each on high tea at the Vaucluse House Tearooms for a little taste of how the other half lives. Perhaps a tour of the historic estate is what brought you out here, or a paddle in the harbour, but you should conclude your visit out under the umbrellas and ancient fig trees that shelter the tables out on the stone terrace of the tearooms. Three tiers of sweets, savouries and scones, plus tea, coffee and sparkling wine is a lot to fit in so the key here is to clear out your schedule and graze slowly. Start with chicken sandwiches and move onto little Italian doughnuts, then back to a crisp cone filled with salmon and cream cheese (it’s like a tiny Cornetto) before turning your full attention to the scones. Crack them open and don’t hold back on the three-berry jam (blueberry, strawberry and raspberry) and a vanilla clotted cream.

Hit up 27 Sydney sites in one free walking tour
Photograph: Supplied

18. Hit up 27 Sydney sites in one free walking tour

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Sydney

If you live in Sydney, a three-hour walking tour around the CBD may sound like a chore rather than a fun thing to do on your day off. But if you have visitors in town, this is a free way to check off many of the city’s historical sites in one go – and there’s a fact-filled guide to do all the talking. To join a tour, simply go to Town Hall at 10.30am or 2.30pm on any day of the week and look for the people wearing green ‘I’m Free’ T-shirts. Wear comfortable shoes as this really is a walking tour and it includes sites like Customs House, Sydney’s oldest cemetery and underground tunnels. You’ll learn why the Queen Victoria Building has a talking dog fountain, why Town Hall faces the wrong way and why the ‘Rum’ Hospital is named after booze.

Take a walk on the wild side at Sydney Zoo
Photograph: Supplied

19. Take a walk on the wild side at Sydney Zoo

  • Attractions
  • Zoos
  • Bungarribee

When Sydney Zoo opened in 2015, it was the city’s first new zoo in a century. And it’s got all the features you’d expect of a supremely modern zoo, with state-of-the-art enclosures, high-tech animal welfare and immersive educational exhibits. You’re unlikely to find better animal care or visitor engagement pretty much anywhere else in the world. Sydney Zoo is the perfect place to explore habitats and creatures great and small. The only downside is that all this is a bit of a trek from the centre of town – 35km from the CBD out by Bungarribee – but Sydney Zoo is well worth the trip.

