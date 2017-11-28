Five tips for dining sky high on Luna Park’s ferris wheel

If you’ve been looking to raise your date-night game, raise it by about 40 metres. Every Sunday until the end of March, you can have dinner atop Luna Park’s ferris wheel, with dishes prepared by chefs from the Deck. And we’re not talking carnival hot dogs and neon-pink slushies – they’re serving a full three-course meal, complete with waiters.

We tried it out recently and can report it’s pretty darn spectacular dining eye level with the Harbour Bridge – although at $399 per two-person carriage it’s more of a special occasion treat. If you’re already sold, here are five tips for making the most of it.

1. Arrive early for best results on plate

To be honest, we didn’t have sky-high expectations of the food going in, given most people are sold on the novelty rather than the meal itself. However, considering the limitations associated with serving three courses to guests that are continuously rotating up and away from you, we found the meal to stand up on its own, full of primo ingredients, interesting flavours and served in well-sized portions. Entrées are cold starters – oysters topped with Oscietra caviar and tuna and scallop ceviche – but if you want your mains as hot as possible, arrive early. The evening works on a first come, first boarded basis, and because the mains are stored together in a heated trolley getting served first is a big advantage. It takes around half an hour for the entire wheel to be served, so if you’re at the tail end your fingerling potatoes won’t quite have the crisp bite enjoyed by carriage numero uno.

Photograph: Supplied

2. Prepare to get a little sloshed for a Sunday

A sneaky Sunday sesh never hurt nobody, but heads up: you’ll be fed a substantial amount of wine. You’re greeted with a dry, sparkling Loire Valley Vouvray on arrival, and with every course given the choice of a red or white pairing. These are drops you won’t want to be skipping either; nicely aged 2009 Hunter Sémillon from Brokenwood, or the earthy Marchesi Antinori Chianti. And they’re generous pours. By the time you’re sipping 2011 Jansz sparkling chardy between bites of salted caramel petit gâteau, you may be feeling tipsy. Keep an eye on your intake, lest you be needing third-party assistance to disembark at the end of the night.

3. Trick your partner into sitting on the left side of the carriage

The big drawcard of Ferris Wheel Dining is, of course, the views. Where else can you dig into lamb shoulder while enjoying rotating sights of the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and CBD skyline? It’s what makes the ticket price well worth it, but here’s a hot tip: the seat on the right (as you board) offers the better view, looking out towards the harbour. Pull a fast one on your dinner partner and call shotgun before they can. (You can always swap seats when mains are being served).

4. Check the weather and dress warmly

We may be knocking at summer’s door, but we all know Sydney loves to throw a weather curveball. The carriages are open air, making them great for enjoying the warm late-afternoon breeze, but it can get chilly up there after sunset, especially if it’s windy or starts to rain. Staff kindly offer blankets, but you’d be wise to insure yourself against the elements with a thick, warm jacket – even if you’re gifted with a balmy night, there’s no harm in having it on standby.

5. Bring some music for extra atmosphere

Make no mistake, this is a dinner to take your best friend or long-term lover, because it’s just you and them in a one-metre-squared box for around two hours. When you’re 40 metres up in the sky, there’s no hightailing it out of a second date going badly, or a business meeting going in as many circles as your dinner table. Each carriage is super private (you can’t see into other carriages) and music isn’t projected up there. So if you do need a plan B, bring portable speakers to play music – or stick your phone in a glass. It’s quiet up there if conversation runs dry. Thankfully, the wine never seems to.

Ferris Wheel Dining runs every Sunday until the end of March.

