FOMO festival has unveiled its epic 2018 line-up

Summer is sorted: the one-day, one-stage festival FOMO is expanding from Brisbane to three cities in 2018, including one huge day at Sydney’s Parramatta Park on Saturday January 13.

The line-up has just dropped, including the likes of trap producer RL Grime, Haitian-Canadian DJ Kaytranada, enigmatic electronic producer ZHU, as well as Post Malone, SZU, Tourist, the Kite String Tangle, Drezo and more making waves for FOMO 2018.

The best part? Because there’s only one stage, there’ll be no timetable clashes meaning you’ll be able to spend quality time with all your favourite acts during the festival.

You can sign up for first access tickets via their website.

