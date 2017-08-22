Falls Festival drops a huge line-up

No plans for New Year's Eve this year? If you ask us, spending the last few days of the year dancing to Flume, Fleet Foxes and Run the Jewels sounds pretty damn good.

Falls Festival has gone all-out for its 25th anniversary, with a line-up that spans hot local talent and huge international names. Headlining is your fave Sydney producer Harley Edward Streten, AKA Flume.

He'll be joined by a host of Aussie talent, including Peking Duk, Angus and Julia Stone, Dune Rants, the Smith Street Band, Methyl Ethel, Slumberjack, DZ Deathrays, Camp Cope, Total Giovanni and none other than Daryl Braithwaite (we can hear 'The Horses' rising across the amphitheatre already!).

International headliners include hip hop duo Run the Jewels, British pop-rockers The Kooks, American indie folk group Fleet Foxes, plus Glass Animals and Foster the People. You might have already heard that Liam Gallagher is also on the bill after he leaked the news in an interview.

As always, you can expect more than just music: there'll be visual arts, installations, comedy clubs, access to the beach, markers' markets, yoga classes and plenty of food trucks. This year, Falls has also abandoned its drink token system in favour of good old cash and pay-wave (if you've ever been to Falls or Splendour before, you'll know that this is a huge improvement). They've also partnered with Your Choice, an initiative committed to creating a safer experience for live music-goers.

Falls will be taking place over four locations this year: Lorne in Victoria from Dec 28-31, Marion Bay in Tasmania from Dec 29-31, Byron Bay in NSW from Dec 31-Jan 2, and Fremantle, WA from Jan 6-7.

Tickets go on sale to members at 9am, Thursday August 24, and general sales commence at 9am, Tuesday August 29. You can check out the full line-up on the Falls website.