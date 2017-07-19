Get soup delivered to your desk from a top Sydney chef

The legends from Two Good Co have announced that O Tama Carey, former Berta chef and current queen of Sri Lankan hoppers at the Carriageworks Markets, will be stirring the soup pots when she takes over the Two Good kitchen for six weeks.

Not familiar with Two Good Co? It's a lunch delivery service that makes a difference by matching your order with a meal delivery to someone sleeping rough or in a domestic violence shelter – when you order your lunch, someone in need gets one too. Also, women from the shelters are also employed to help make the lunches.

This winter stint will see the chef bring Sri Lankan flavours to the table. Next week's menu will kick off with slow roasted lamb with barley and green sauce; or a warming leek, potato and sage soup. Each soup order comes with a Bread and Butter Project bread roll.

Jars are available for delivery each Tuesday and Wednesday – there’s a minimum order of 10, so get your colleagues on board, change up your lunch routine and do some good for your health and society.



Two Good orders are now open from today for delivery next week.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

