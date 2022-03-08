The best ramen in Sydney

They say that you can eat ramen, or you can experience ramen, and if you want to get as close as possible to experiencing it without flying to Tokyo, Gumshara is the place. Inside the stark, fluoro-lit surrounds of Chinatown’s Eating World, this small ramen joint pumps out a seriously authentic tonkotsu broth made from just two ingredients: pork bones and water. It leaves a collagen film in your mouth and it’s so dense you can barely see the noodles through it – plus it’s almost big enough to share one between two (not that you’ll want to).
Order the: Super Mega. They specialise in tonkotsu here and they take pork seriously. This mammoth ramen comes with barbecue pork skewer, a rib, a pork round and an egg.