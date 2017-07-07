Get the ultimate hangover breakfast at Mary's in the city

Went a bit hard last night? Shake it off with breakfast at Mary’s CBD



For those desperately trying to cure a workday hangover, the crew at cult burger joint Mary’s CBD has the answer with their brand new brekky menu



There’s nothing complicated about the menu - they’re serving up the classics like breakfast muffins, sticky slabs of banana bread and golden hash browns. Mortadella, sausage, bacon or mushroom muffins are available, each with a soft folded egg and melted American-style cheese.



Your breakfast burger will come heaped with sausage, bacon, cheese, a hash brown, HP sauce and maple syrup. Do you love Macca’s hotcakes? Your sweet brekky just got an upgrade with Mary’s hotcakes, served swimming in smoked golden syrup with whipped butter melting over the top. Or try the crumpets with a house made jam and butter.

Photograph: supplied

Complete your transformation from regretful partygoer to functioning human being with a brew from Newtown’s Loggerhead Coffee Co. Or for really drastic situations you can attempt a resurrection with a turmeric latte (may or may not be a bullshit health trend, but it’s pretty to look at).

Mary’s breakfasts are a weekday only affair, so don’t give up your Saturday cafe. But suddenly those work drinks that ended at 1am on a Thursday don’t you have to spend the rest of Friday hiding in bathroom stalls and napping in the coffee room. Get back to business with greasy snacks and heart-starting caffeine and she’ll be right, mate.



You can start grabbing your hangover cures from Monday July 10, with breakfast available 6.30-10am Mon-Fri.

