Golden Age Cinema are having a Twin Peaks weekend complete with cherry pie

Find out once and for all who killed Laura Palmer this month as Golden Age Cinema & Bar celebrates the arrival of the new season of Twin Peaks with movies, trivia, music, cherry pie, donuts and damn fine coffee.



Over May 20-21 the 1992 prequel movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is screening, as are two of David Lynch's other bizarro films, Wild at Heart and Eraserhead.

The first and last episodes of the 1990-1991 series will also screen (for free) on both days and there will be Twin Peaks Trivia from 3pm ($15, including a limited edition mug and bottomless coffee). Phanosland will be performing a trippy live set on the Golden Stage.



Daisy's Milk Bar, Petersham are along for the event, providing cherry pie with thick dough and a special house cherry mix.

So get ready to return to the eerie world of rural Washington State, watch out for Bob (eek) and remember: the owls are not what they seem.

If that's not weird enough for you, how about movies in a hot tub?