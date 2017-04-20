Hot damn: Sydney’s getting its own hot tub cinema

Let’s face it: the hardest part about summer ending is the decline in outdoor activities. Picnics are harder, outdoor cinema gigs are over and fighting for the spot beside the gas heater at your local beer garden is a little futile. Enter Sydney newest venture: a hot tub cinema.

Yes, really. Sydney is all set to get their own hot tub cinema, promising punters the opportunity to experience top-notch movies from the comfort of a steaming hot tub. While the location is top secret at the moment, they have said it will be located on “an exclusive rooftop venue in the heart of Sydney”... ooooh.

Hot Tub Cinema Sydney will be running four exclusive showings that will be sold on a first come, first serve basis with ticket information and details will be released in the coming weeks. You can sign up for pre-release tickets via their website right now.



While very little is known about the project, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be the hot ticket item this winter. Just don't forget your swimmers!

