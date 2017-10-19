Goodbye light rail construction, hello giant Christmas wreaths

It's a Christmas miracle. A huge chunk of light rail construction on George Street will be finished by December 3, and the entire section between King and Park Streets will be opened up to pedestrians for the Christmas shopping season.



Transport for NSW has announced that the fencing and barriers will be removed (except around the light rail stop outside the QVB, which won't be finished) so that shoppers can use the street as a shopping boulevard. In the spirit of the season, huge illuminated Christmas wreaths will be constructed over the street.

The pictured artist's impression demonstrates the idea (although we're assuming the experience will be less Blade Runnery and more tinselly). The fences will go back up on January 2 so the finishing touches can be added to the light rail.

TNSW also plans to have the light rail section on Devonshire Street between Chalmers and Elizabeth Streets completed by the end of 2017, and the fencing removed. There's a glimmer of light (rail) at the end of the long tunnel, people.



