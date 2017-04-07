Here's how you can buy tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2017

Unless you have a super fast internet connection, a group of friends frantically clicking on as soon as tickets went on sale, or are just that lucky, chances are you missed out on the Splendour in the Grass 2017 tickets. Tickets were snapped up in a mere 35 minutes from 9am yesterday morning. Luckily for those who missed out, there is a way to get to the Splendour action in Byron Bay this year. Here's what you need to know.

Where do I get tickets?

An official ticket resale facility for the festival is available through Moshtix, and the service will operate from 9am on Monday May 8. The resale facility allows those who can no longer go to the festival to return their ticket and get a refund (minus a resale admin fee), after which their ticket will be resold via Moshtix. This is the only way to get a legitimate ticket to the festival.

Should I try on online auction sites or buy it through social media?

We wouldn't advise it. They may very well be scalped tickets that you'll have to pay exorbitant prices for and there's no guarantee that the ticket you buy is legitimate. Tickets on the resale service will be sold for the original selling price (the buyer can buy up to four tickets), and the new purchaser's name and date of birth will be printed on the tickets.

Got it? Good. Just make sure you're on that computer on Monday May 8 and get ready to see The XX, Queens of the Stone Age, RL Grime, Tove Lo and the rest of this year's line-up.

