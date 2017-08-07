Hot Dub Time Machine headlines a huge NYE party in the park

Let’s face it, Sydney NYE can be overwhelming to say the least. It can also be a massive disappointment if you’ve forked out hundreds of dollars for food, views and party vibes and all you’ve ended up with is a sore shoulder from all that crowd shuffling. Well, event organisers Falcona and Hot Dub Time Machine have been working on a garden party alternative for this December 31 – called NYE in the Park.

The line-up is particularly impressive; headlining is the time-travelling party starter Hot Dub Time Machine, and performing over two stages will be sets by 2ManyDJs, Chali2na, Krafty Kuts, Vera Blue, Total Giovanni, Paces, Yahtzel, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Running Touch, Maribelle, Nicole Millar, Purple Sneakers DJs, Taxx, Luen Jacobs, Parcels, Mezko, and an aerobics set from Retrosweat.

NYE in the Park will be taking place well away from the harbourside crowds, so you’ll miss out on the spectacular Sydney fireworks, but it may mean getting home will be a smoother ride. Tickets are on sale now for a very reasonable $59.

NYE in the Park takes place at Victoria Park, Camperdown. Mon Dec 31. 3pm-1am. $59.

Did you hear? Craig David is throwing a mega R'n'B party.