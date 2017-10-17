Lana Del Rey is coming to Sydney

Finally a cure for that summertime sadness: Lana Del Rey has just announced she will be heading to Australia for an east coast tour in 2018.

This will be the first time in five years that Del Rey will tour the country, having visited back in 2012 off the back of her debut album Born To Die. The American singer/songwriter is set to play hits from her newest album Lust For Life, as well as her impressive back catalogue that includes retro-pop hits like ‘Video Games’, ‘Summertime Sadness’, ‘Young and Beautiful’ and ‘Blue Jeans’.

Del Rey will be heading to Sydney on Easter Monday April 2. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday October 18.

