Twilight at Taronga is back with another line-up of gold

The Twilight at Taronga concert series ticks off a hefty amount of Sydney in summer ideals – harbour views at dusk, alfresco live music, and a zoo-fringed lawn to sprawl out on with shared treats and mates. Add in the WSFM gems meets Triple J gold of the diverse line-ups, and you've got yourself a pretty bloody great way to spend a waterfront sunset.

Photograph: Supplied

Kicking off on Fri Feb 2 and running until Sat Mar 17, Twilight at Taronga will complement the growls, squeaks and hisses of the menagerie with classic and newer artists. Watch indie favourites like the Jezabels, Dan Sultan, Julia Jacklin, Cloud Control, the Preatures, and Kate Miller-Heidke in their own headline shows. Take a nostalgic trip to the '90s grunge-idol days of Recovery with shows from the Lemonheads, Jebediah, Tex, Don and Charlie, and Something For Kate's Paul Dempsey. Get a dose of legendary Oz rock and songwriting with an album launch from Neil and Liam Finn, pub hits with James Reyne Plays All Crawl and a special Valentine's edition of RocKwiz. And, get up and tap your toes to Twilight at Taronga mainstays Bjorn Again and James Morrison.

Photograph: Supplied

As always, your ticket to one of the concerts includes same-day entry to the zoo, return ferry fares, and the knowledge that your moola is going to Taronga’s ongoing conservation work.

General tickets go on sale from Tue Oct 17, 9am or if you're fanging for a spot and don't want to miss out, fill your cart at the exclusive pre-sale happening from now until Mon Oct 16, 5pm.

Check out the full line-up and dates below:

February

Friday 2 - The Jezabels

Saturday 3 - Dan Sultan with the Teskey Brothers

Friday 9 - Paul Dempsey

Saturday 10 - Neil and Liam Finn

Wednesday 14 - RocKwiz

Thursday 15 - RocKwiz

Saturday 17 - Cloud Control and Julia Jacklin

Friday 23 - Bjorn Again

Saturday 24 - Bjorn Again

March

Thursday 1 - The Lemonheads and Jebediah

Friday 2 - The Preatures supported by the Creases

Saturday 3 - Electric Lady presents Montaigne, Tired Lion and Sloan Peterson

Friday 9 - Future Classic presents Mount Kimbie, Kucka and Christopher Port

Saturday 10 - James Morrison

Sunday 11 - James Reyne Plays All Crawl

Friday 16 - Kate Miller-Heidke supported by Odette

Saturday 17 - Tex, Don and Charlie

