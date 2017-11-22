LCD Soundsystem and Nick Murphy are touring together in February

Good news: New York dance-rock wizards LCD Soundsystem are coming to Sydney in February 2018. In July this year, the band played Splendour in the Grass sideshows in Sydney, entertaining fans with nostalgic tracks like 'Dance Yrself Clean', 'Daft Punk Is Playing At My House' and 'All My Friends' – and now they're heading back on tour, but this time with old mate Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker).

Triple J darling Nick Murphy made waves with ‘Talk Is Cheap’ and ‘Gold’. Since moving to New York he’s developed his style significantly. His huskier-than-thou vocals are still there, but now they’re backed more often by '80s-style synthesisers. In all, a great match for LCD.

LCD Soundsystem and Nick Murphy will be kicking things off in Perth, then moving onto the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne then the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on Friday February 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday November 30.

Did you know that there's a new 150-person rooftop bar coming to Sydney?