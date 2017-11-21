Barangaroo is getting a 150-person rooftop bar in time for Christmas

Remember when we told you that Barangaroo House, the new three-storey green oasis with an ex-Noma chef, would be opening in time for summer? Well, in a Christmas miracle they are running on schedule and have just announced that their rooftop bar, Smoke, will be swinging open the doors on Friday, Dec 15.

And it's not one of those pocket-sized venues where the "rooftop" means seven bar stools on a balconet. You'll be able to mingle with 150 people on the outdoor area, with 100 more able to fit inside – that's a whole lot of access to those harbour and city views. They're going for high class cocktail vibes with the interiors decked out in marble, brass, velvet, leather and timber polished to a high shine, and the drinks list will comprise of 50 cocktails that incorporate elements of smoke.

Don't know where to spend a lazy summer arvo over the break? Negronis, Martinis and Spritzes on the roof by the water already sound pretty good, but you can also purchase a Champagne flight for that luxe life, and order up caviar, tinned white anchovies, fried smoked brisket doughnuts, chicken skin skewers, and a sea urchin and orange jam toastie. Sah fancy.

Photograph: supplied

And if you've left your New Year's run a little late this year you can lock down tickets to their December 31st party, which are $275 a pop and include live music, DJs, a drink on arrival and a shared menu.

Smoke will open at Barangaroo House from Friday 15 December, 35 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo 2000. 02 9327 6344.

