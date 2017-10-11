Love a hot chip? Prepare yourself for this fries-only menu

If The Martian has taught us anything, it's that you can survive on a diet entirely consisting of potatoes and nothing else. You can certainly test the theory with baby steps, dedicating your Friday to the humble spud thanks to the Storehouse on the Park's 'Fries-Day' menu.

We're talking a 12-dish list separated into three sections, and everything is eight bucks a serve. Kick off with Storehouse's fries with curry sauce before branching off into menu one, with polenta chips, fried with rosemary and served with chive créme fraiche; zucchini chips with chipotle aioli; and waffle fries you can dip in Cajun barbecue sauce.

Menu two will get you sweet potato fries that you can offset with a spicy aioli that has harissa mixed into it; haloumi chips with salsa verde; and the classic combo of potato wedges with sweet chilli sauce and sour cream.

In Menu three, you'll find thick-cut chips covered in dried nori and served with yuzu aioli; eggplant chips and romesco, a sauce made from nuts and red peppers; and curly fries with tomato aioli.

Storehouse on the Park is located at Vibe Hotel, 100 Bayswater Rd, Rushcutters Bay 2011. Daily 11.30am-10pm.

