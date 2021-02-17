The best cheap eats in Sydney

You can go out to eat without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for Sydney's best affordable restaurants

Going out to dinner is sometimes a big occasion, worth the splurge. But it doesn't have to be that way. Rubbing two pennies together won’t land you dinner at Quay (and neither will two pineapples, for that matter), but why let that get in the way of a great meal? Nine times out of ten, suiting up for a decadent degustation or a $50 main isn’t even what you probably want to do anyway. This city ain’t cheap, but it's overflowing with restaurants serving up stellar stuff at prices that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. In fact, for that same $50 note, two of you can get watered and fed very well. From banh mi to tonkotsu ramen, biang biang noodles to vegan burgers, and pretty much everything else in between, some of Sydney's greatest culinary hits are the cheapest. These are the ones worth their salt.

