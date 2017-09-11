Manly ocean pool is now home to a great white shark

Manly swimmers, you may want to choose another pool for your morning dip as Fairy Bower pool is now home to a baby great white shark.

The shark washed up on Manly Beach around noon and it was rescued by a bunch of bloody legends who’ve leant it one of their favourite swimming spots.

Literally about to take my boys for a swim... #shark #greatwhite #manlybeach A post shared by Dan Korocz (@dankorocz) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Dan Korocz was one of the first to see the shark wash up on the beach. Later 200 people gathered at the pool to take a look.

Manly Sea Life Sanctuary is said to be monitoring the shark’s condition. They’re planning on releasing the little nipper as soon as they can, when safe and sensible to do so.

