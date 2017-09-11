  • Blog
  • Weird & Wonderful
0 Love It
Save it

Manly ocean pool is now home to a great white shark

By Emma J Posted: Monday September 11 2017, 5:51pm

Manly ocean pool is now home to a great white shark
Photograph: Alex Martiniuk

Manly swimmers, you may want to choose another pool for your morning dip as Fairy Bower pool is now home to a baby great white shark.

The shark washed up on Manly Beach around noon and it was rescued by a bunch of bloody legends who’ve leant it one of their favourite swimming spots.

Literally about to take my boys for a swim... #shark #greatwhite #manlybeach

A post shared by Dan Korocz (@dankorocz) on

Dan Korocz was one of the first to see the shark wash up on the beach. Later 200 people gathered at the pool to take a look. 

Manly Sea Life Sanctuary is said to be monitoring the shark’s condition. They’re planning on releasing the little nipper as soon as they can, when safe and sensible to do so.

Shark gif

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bummed out that your pool is home to a great white? Try one of these outdoor pools without sharks.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma J 103 Posts

Emma is the editor at Time Out Sydney. When she's not writing about fun things to do in Sydney, she's out doing them. Follow her on Twitter @pro_joyce.

For any feedback or for more information email