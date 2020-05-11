The best outdoor pools in Sydney After weeks on lockdown, Sydney's pools will soon reopen and we're more than ready to make a splash

Winter may be fast approaching, but we're sure the majority of Sydneysiders will be willing to tough-out a few dips during the colder months once our city's wonderful outdoor pools reopen on May 15.

Tucked away in CBD parks, a stone's throw from the harbour and in quiet suburban parks, these superb swimming spots are ideal for everyone, from those looking for a leisurely paddle to hardcore athletes powering through the laps.

Sydney's fab beaches are now open to swimmers, but if you’re not one for sand or waves, and also not convinced that the rocky walls of Sydney’s ocean pools will keep the high tide swell at bay, the calmer waters of the city's world-class pools have got your back(stroke).

Please note: call ahead of your visit to check that your local pool is open and not overcapacity.

