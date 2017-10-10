Mariah Carey is coming to Parramatta

If you’re a fan of Mariah Carey then today is ‘One Sweet Day’ because the pop icon has just announced her 2018 Australian tour dates. Her '#1s Tour' in February next year will see Carey performing some of the hits that made her one of the world’s biggest selling female artists of all time, such as ‘We Belong Together’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Vision of Love’.

After beginning her career while still a teenager Carey quickly rose to prominence thanks to her incredible five-octave vocal range and songwriting ability (she wrote almost all of her number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts). She’s now sold over 220 million records and been awarded several Grammys and American Music Awards.

With next year marking 30 years (!) since Carey started working in the music industry there’s no better way to celebrate her sultry voice than by watching her perform live. Sydney, make your ‘Fantasy’ come true and catch her playing on Saturday February 10 at Parramatta Park's the Crescent. Tickets go on sale for all shows at 9am Monday October 23.

